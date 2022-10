Kevin Hatchard's tips for Europa League

Ronaldo to score again for Man Utd

Goals at both ends when Arsenal visit Norway

Gapko express to roll right on

Bodo Glimt 7.413/2 v Arsenal 1.51/2, the Draw 5.04/1

17:45

Live on BT Sport

Kevin Hatchard says: "Arsenal's position at the top of the Premier League is no fluke according to the underlying data. Only second-placed Manchester City have a better xGF figure (22.5 compared to 19.5), and the xGA figures are very similar.

"In their first nine games Arsenal have had to face Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool, and they had to slay an historic demon at Brentford. This has not been a benign start to the campaign.

"In the UEL, Arsenal have been picture perfect so far, winning 2-1 at Swiss champions Zurich and sweeping aside Bodo Glimt 3-0 last week. Backup goalkeeper Matt Turner made some impressive saves, while Gabriel Jesus' understudy Eddie Nketiah netted the opener, and has now scored what was ultimately the winning goal in both UEL matches."

Man Utd 1.111/9 v Omonia 36.035/1, the Draw 13.012/1

20:00

Live on BT Sport

Kevin Hatchard says: "For all of Omonia's effort, they really should have been smashed in Cyprus last week, but United were profligate in front of goal. That was especially true of Ronaldo, who hit the post and missed other good chances. I can see the hosts creating lots of chances here, but the Asian Handicap bar is set pretty high, with us needing to back United to win by three goals or more to get an attractive price.

"Instead I'll focus on Ronaldo. He's finally off and running in the Premier League this season, and reaching that career milestone of 700 club goals is a weight off his shoulders. I'll back him to score two goals or more here on the Sportsbook at 2.75.

"Alternatively, you could use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Ronaldo to score, United -1 on the Handicap and Over 2.5 Goals at 1.87."

PSV 1.251/4 v Zurich 13.5, the Draw 7.413/2

20:00

Live on BT Sport

Kevin Hatchard says: ""In the Eredivisie and Europa League Cody Gakpo continues to excel - he scored the winner in the weekend's 1-0 success at Heerenveen, and overall he has scored nine goals in nine league appearances.

"Zurich are a total mess. They were champions against all the odds last term, but coach Andre Breitenreiter defected to German side Hoffenheim, top scorer Assan Ceesay went to Lecce, and Italian international pocket rocket Wilfried Gnonto ended up being Leeds United's Gakpo alternative.

"Zurich are rock-bottom of the Swiss Super League, with four points from ten games. They have lost to Arsenal, Bodo Glimt and PSV in the UEL, and in the league they are conceding an average of two goals per game.

"Gakpo is 2.2 to score on the Sportsbook, and closer to kick-off you might even be able to get a better price on the Exchange."