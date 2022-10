Bodo Glimt v Arsenal

Thursday 13 October, 17:45

Live on BT Sport

Norwegian champions can hold heads high

Bodo Glimt came to the Emirates last week determined to play their game, and even though they lost 3-0, they were only 2-0 down with six minutes remaining. This was not a thrashing, and a side that beat Roma 6-1 in the Conference League and twice beat Celtic last season remains a respectable one at this level. Given that the Eliteserien team have collected four points from their first three games in the UEL, qualifying for the last 16 or indeed dropping into the Conference League is still a possibility.

Coach Kjetil Knutsen continues to draw admiring glances from bigger clubs in shinier leagues, and although the title defence is over (Molde are on the cusp of winning the league, as they are 15 points ahead with five rounds of matches left), another good run in Europe would further enhance the legacy of a coach who has won back-to-back titles against the odds. The club from the edge of the Arctic Circle had never won the Norwegian title before Knutsen arrived, although they had been runners-up on three occasions before he got there.

Sondre Fet remains the only main injury doubt, and I wouldn't expect Knutsen to make too many changes from last week.

Gunners have burgeoning belief

Having defeated old regional foes Tottenham in an electrifying North London derby, Arsenal needed to follow up that success to prove that they are a serious side these days under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners did just that, beating Liverpool 3-2 in a chaotic game at the Emirates on Sunday. While Arsenal lacked control at times in that match, they were able to overwhelm Liverpool's malfunctioning defence, and the Infogol Expected Goals figures (Arsenal had an xG of 2.66, Liverpool's was 0.75) show it was a deserved home win.

Indeed, Arsenal's position at the top of the Premier League is no fluke according to the underlying data. Only second-placed Manchester City have a better xGF figure (22.5 compared to 19.5), and the xGA figures are very similar. In their first nine games Arsenal have had to face Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool, and they had to slay an historic demon at Brentford. This has not been a benign start to the campaign.

In the UEL, Arsenal have been picture perfect so far, winning 2-1 at Swiss champions Zurich and sweeping aside Bodo Glimt 3-0 last week. Backup goalkeeper Matt Turner made some impressive saves, while Gabriel Jesus' understudy Eddie Nketiah netted the opener, and has now scored what was ultimately the winning goal in both UEL matches.

Mohamed Elneny, Emile Smith Rowe and Oleksandr Zinchenko are all still out, and Arteta is likely to rotate his side once again. Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Ben White and William Saliba could all be rested.

Bodo can find the net

While Arsenal are the fair favourites here, I like the look of backing Both Teams To Score at 1.84/5. Bodo Glimt had some chances last week, and only the heroics of Turner kept them at bay. Knutsen's attacking style is non-negotiable, and Bodo have scored in 18 of their last 19 competitive matches. Arsenal aren't fielding their strongest back line here, and they have only managed three clean sheets across their last ten games.

Vieira loving UEL life

There's nothing unusual about seeing someone named Vieira do well in an Arsenal shirt, but Gunners fans are discovering that Patrick and Fabio are very different performers. The latter's impish skill and glorious technique are truly catching the eye in this tournament, and the Portuguese youngster secured an assist and a goal against Bodo Glimt last week.

The former Porto star also scored a superb goal against Brentford in the Premier League, and he gives Arsenal genuine depth in an attacking midfield role.

On that basis I'm happy to use the Sportsbook's Score or Assist market to back Fabio Vieira at 2.56/4.