Real Sociedad 3.412/5 v Manchester Utd2.285/4, the Draw 3.613/5

17:45

Live on BT Sport

Kevin Hatchard says: "Real Sociedad have been perfect in the Europa League so far, winning all five of their group-stage games. If they avoid suffering a defeat by two clear goals, they will automatically advance to the last 16, avoiding a two-legged tie against a Champions League dropout.

"Coach Imanol Alguacil - a Real Sociedad fan - has led the team with distinction at home and abroad.

"Despite losing star striker Alexander Isak to Newcastle and seeing the likes of Mikel Oyarzabal, Mohamed Ali Cho, Umar Sadiq and David Silva all struck down by injury, the coach has still managed to guide his beloved club into La Liga's top five.

"However, if you look at La Real's games against quality sides at Anoeta, the picture is a little darker."

Arsenal 1.171/6 v Zurich 20.019/1, the Draw 10.09/1

20:00

Live on BT Sport

Kevin Hatchard says: "The Gunners have to beat Swiss champions Zurich to make sure they qualify for the last 16 automatically as group winners. A draw or a defeat could allow PSV to pip them, either on points total or head-to-head record.

"Such a failure would be costly - it would give Mikel Arteta's side two extra games to fit into a congested schedule, as it would hand them a play-off against a team dropping down from the Champions League.

"Arsenal did at least bounce back in style, crushing Nottingham Forest 5-0 at the Emirates to maintain top spot in the Premier League. Reiss Nelson underlined his recent revival with a brace, and Thomas Partey crashed in the kind of long-range drive that is fast becoming his stock in trade.

"Arsenal have now won all eight of their competitive home games this term, and stretching back into last season it's a sequence of 11 straight victories on home soil. Across those 11 wins, the Gunners have fired in 33 goals at a rate of exactly three per game."

Roma 1.331/3 v Ludogorets 11.010/1, the Draw 6.05/1

20:00

Live on BT Sport

Kevin Hatchard says: "Roma boss Jose Mourinho was so proud of the club's success in the UEFA Europa Conference League last season that he went out and got a tattoo of the three European major trophies he has won on his arm.

"Adding the UECL to the two Champions Leagues and two Europa Leagues he has lifted was a unique achievement, as last season was the first edition of the new competition.

"However, Roma haven't found things quite so smooth in the Europa League this term. A 2-1 defeat at Ludogorets was a dreadful start, and the collection of a single point from the two games against Real Betis has seen them playing catch-up.

"A narrow victory in the Finnish capital Helsinki against HJK last week kept their qualification hopes alive, but now they must beat Ludogorets to reach the playoff round."