PSV Eindhoven would need FC Zurich to stun Arsenal at the Emirates to have a chance of pinching the group, but they still visit Bodo/Glimt with Europa League progression already in the bag.

Ruud van Nistlerooy's men beat Premier League leaders Arsenal 2-0 last week with an impressive home display that will make them a danger going forward in this competition.

Bodo/Glimt still have third spot and a place in the Europa Conference League to play for, but likewise they'll assume the Gunners will win in north London to cement their place.

With just two games left in the Norwegian season, the hosts are playing to extend their campaign into 2023, and they've certainly got reason to be hopeful here behind a stunning home record of 13 wins in their last 15 European home games.

They've scored an average of 2.8 goals per game during that stretch and with PSV banging in the goals of late there's a definite chance of a decent game breaking out at the Aspmyra Stadion.

Luuk de Jong made a huge impact off the bench against Arsenal with a goal and assist against the Gunners before also finding the net at the weekend against NEC Nijmegen.

He should start again as he gets his fitness back following injury, but won't play too much with a huge domestic showdown with Ajax coming on Sunday.

The same could be said for the excellent Cody Gakpo, who assisted de Jong's goal against Arsenal and laid on two more goals at the weekend - he'll be one of the most mentioned names of the January transfer window.

Gakpo could also be one to watch in the World Cup in Qatar if he can continue this incredible form, which has seen him register five assists in his last three games to take his tally to 13 goals and 16 assists in 18 games for PSV this season.

He wont play a full game here you suspect but you just can't avoid backing him to have a say in a goal, the only question is how?

He's 10/11 to score or assist as a great cover bet - which has landed in 18 of his 24 appearances this season.

Gakpo is 6/4 to score and 7/2 for an assist but recent performances suggest the latter is the better bet as his last six goal involvements have been assists and he's now gone six games without a goal.

But if you want to go for the home run, then Gakpo has scored AND assisted in four games this season, if you include the Super Cup in July.

In this form he's just too good and against a team that may feel they have to go get something from the game he's a huge danger. So at 8/1 for the Bet Builder double why not take a swing.