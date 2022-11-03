</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Freal-sociedad-v-manchester-united-tips---rashford-to-star-in-san-sebastian-011122-140.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Freal-sociedad-v-manchester-united-tips---rashford-to-star-in-san-sebastian-011122-140.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/real-sociedad-v-manchester-united-tips---rashford-to-star-in-san-sebastian-011122-140.html">Real Sociedad v Manchester United: Rashford to star in San Sebastian</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/arsenal-v-zurich-tips---no-swiss-miss-for-rampant-gunners-011122-140.html">Arsenal v Zurich: No Swiss miss for rampant Gunners</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/thursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-europa-league-and-more-021122-204.html">Thursday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Europa League and more</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/breeders-cup-tips-mark-milligans-selections-on -an-excellent-weekend-of-racing-291022-1111.html">Breeders' Cup Tips: Mark Milligan's selections on an excellent weekend of racing</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-is-taking-a-two-pronged-attack-at-dundalk-021122-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is taking a two-pronged attack at Dundalk</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/wednesdays-most-backed-punters-in-the-know-with-94-into-1110-gamble-021122-1057.html">Wednesday's Most Backed: Punters in the Know with 9/4 into 11/10 gamble</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/pakistan-v-south-africa-t20-world-cup-tips-aiden-on-the-mark-021122-194.html">Pakistan v South Africa T20 World Cup Tips: Aiden on the mark</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/bangladesh-v-india-t20-world-cup-tips-kohli-underrated-for-top-bat-011122-194.html">Bangladesh v India T20 World Cup Tips: Kohli underrated for top bat</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/netherlands-v-zimbabwe-t20-world-cup-tips-dutch-can-push-zims-hard-011122-194.html">Netherlands v Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Tips: Dutch can push Zims hard</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-paris-masters-day-three-tips-draper-the-pick-to-double-up-021122-778.html">ATP Paris Masters Day Three Tips: Draper the pick to double up</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-paris-masters-day-two-tips-draper-with-opportunity-to-continue-career-progress-011122-778.html">ATP Paris Masters Day Two Tips: Draper with opportunity to continue career progress</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-paris-masters-day-one-tips-cilic-to-have-too-much-for-musetti-301022-778.html">ATP Paris Masters Day One Tips: Cilic to have too much for Musetti</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-world-wide-technology-championship-at-mayakoba-011122-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/world-wide-technology-championship-first-round-leader-tips-side-with-spaun-011122-719.html">World Wide Technology Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Side with 66/1 Spaun</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/world-wide-technology-long-odds-golf-tips-former-winner-worth-chancing-011122-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Former winner worth chancing </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-midterm-elections-the-ten-states-that-will-determine-which-party-controls-the-senate-291022-171.html">US Midterm Elections: The ten states that will determine which party controls the Senate</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Betting signals now firmly point to a Red Wave at the mid-terms</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/brazilian-election-odds-lula-odds-on-to-beat-bolsonaro-in-sundays-vote-251022-204.html">Brazilian Election: Lula odds-on to beat Bolsonaro on Sunday</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/strictly-come-dancing-2022-odds-fleur-east-and-helen-skelton-favourites-ahead-of-launch-show-220922-204.html">Strictly 2022: Fleur East and Helen Skelton favourites before launch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/mercury-music-prize/mercury-music-prize-2022-betting-tips-and-odds-sam-fender-is-worth-a-play-at-12-1-070922-204.html">Mercury Music Prize 2022: Sam Fender worth a play at 12/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/strictly-come-dancing-2022-betting-odds-fleur-east-early-favourite-for-glitterball-glory-160822-204.html">Strictly 2022 Betting Odds: Fleur East early favourite for glitterball glory</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-9-tips-best-bets-previews-spreads-game-picks-021122-1063.html">NFL Week 9 tips: Back flying Philly to Hurts Houston</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-8-tips-best-bets-previews-spreads-game-picks-271022-1063.html">NFL Week 8 tips: Back the Bills to see-off the Packers</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-7-tips-back-a-new-york-new-york-double-pack-to-bounce-back-201022-1063.html">NFL Week 7 tips: Back a New York, New York double & Pack to bounce back</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/champion-of-champions-snooker-tips-one-player-to-back-from-each-group-1-291022-171.html">Champion of Champions Snooker Tips: One player to back from each group</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/tyson-fury-v-derek-chisora-odds-fury-odds-on-to-win-3-december-bout-by-ko-201022-204.html">Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora: Fury odds-on to win 3 December bout by KO</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/northern-ireland-open-snooker-tips-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-1-161022-171.html">Northern Ireland Open Snooker Tips: Two players to back from each quarter</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Virgil VD and Mo Salah 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Floodlights.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Championship Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Real Sociedad v Manchester United: Rashford to star in San Sebastian</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin-hatchard/">Kevin Hatchard</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-11-03">03 November 2022</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Real Sociedad v Manchester United: Rashford to star in San Sebastian", "name": "Real Sociedad v Manchester United: Rashford to star in San Sebastian", "description": "Manchester United need to win by two goals at Real Sociedad to take top spot in their UEL group, and Kevin Hatchard thinks they can at least take the victory.", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/real-sociedad-v-manchester-united-tips---rashford-to-star-in-san-sebastian-011122-140.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/real-sociedad-v-manchester-united-tips---rashford-to-star-in-san-sebastian-011122-140.html", "datePublished": "2022-11-03T10:01:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-11-03T09:00:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/rashford shirt number 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Manchester United need to win by two goals at Real Sociedad to take top spot in their UEL group, and Kevin Hatchard thinks they can at least take the victory. United have lost just one of their last ten games Hosts have lost back-to-back games in La Liga Rashford scored winner v West Ham Real Sociedad v Manchester UnitedThursday 03 November, 17:45Live on BT Sport La Real hope to Basque in glory of topping group Real Sociedad have been perfect in the Europa League so far, winning all five of their group-stage games. If they avoid suffering a defeat by two clear goals, they will automatically advance to the last 16, avoiding a two-legged tie against a Champions League dropout. Coach Imanol Alguacil - a Real Sociedad fan - has led the team with distinction at home and abroad. Despite losing star striker Alexander Isak to Newcastle and seeing the likes of Mikel Oyarzabal, Mohamed Ali Cho, Umar Sadiq and David Silva all struck down by injury, the coach has still managed to guide his beloved club into La Liga's top five. However, if you look at La Real's games against quality sides at Anoeta, the picture is a little darker. They lost at home to Real Betis at the weekend, and they were flattened 4-1 by Barcelona. They have lost back-to-back games in La Liga (they also went down 1-0 at Rayo Vallecano), and have failed to score in both matches. We also shouldn't ignore the fact that Manchester United played Real Sociedad in a UEL knockout match last year, and they smashed the Basque side 4-0. That La Real team featured Isak, Oyarzabal and Silva, so it was arguably a stronger side than the one they will deploy on Thursday night. There are caveats - the game was played in Turin, and there wasn't the fierce crowd we can expect this time around. Ten Hag's side has chance to show improvement When Manchester United were edged out 1-0 at Old Trafford by Real Sociedad, the Erik ten Hag revolution was in its infancy. The Red Devils are still far from the finished article, but they have come a long way in a short space of time. Summer signings like Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro have hit the ground running, ten Hag's handling of the Cristiano Ronaldo debacle has increased his authority, and there are signs that the players are taking on board what ten Hag wants in terms of build-up play and the overall tactical approach. United are just a point off the Premier League's top four with a game in hand, and they are ahead of both Liverpool and Chelsea. Their performances in the Europa League have been functional for the most part, and at times downright dull, but they are still in with a shot of snatching that golden ticket to the last 16. Since their defeat to La Real in early September, Manchester United have lost just once in ten games, and that was a 6-3 derby loss at an Erling Haaland-inspired Manchester City. Although they were far from fluent in Sunday's 1-0 win over West Ham, they did at least show they can dig in defensively, and David de Gea made two world-class saves to keep the score at 1-0. Antony and Victor Lindelof could return from injury and illness respectively, but Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all expected to miss out. It remains to be seen whether Ronaldo will once again lead the line. United will win, but will it be enough? It's worth noting that Real Sociedad can actually afford to lose this game by a single goal, which puts them in a strange position psychologically. I don't expect this to be a shootout, and I certainly wouldn't put anyone off backing Under 2.5 Goals at [1.98], especially when you examine Real Sociedad's defensive record. However, I do think United are generously priced at [2.28] to take the victory here. They have improved significantly, ten Hag will deploy a strong side, and La Real have lost a number of key players. The hosts can afford to lose by a goal, so even if they go behind, they won't necessarily push hard to find a leveller if they don't need to. Rashford streak can continue Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has scored in each of his last two games, and on Sunday he became only the 22nd player in United's history to rack up 100 goals for the Red Devils. I believe he is rediscovering the sharpness he needs to thrive under ten Hag, and he has scored three goals in this competition already. At [3.25], I think Rashford is over-priced in the Sportsbook's To Score market. If you want to be a little more conservative, you can back him to score or assist at [2.4]. Rashford has contributed three assists this term.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/rashford%20shirt%20number%201280.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Kevin Hatchard" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/rashford shirt number 1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/rashford shirt number 1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/rashford shirt number 1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/rashford shirt number 1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Real Sociedad defenders might be glad to see the back of Marcus Rashford by the full-time whstle</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205708093" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"UEFA Europa League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.205708093","entry_title":"Real Sociedad v Manchester United: Rashford to star in San Sebastian"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205708093">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Real%20Sociedad%20v%20Manchester%20United%3A%20Rashford%20to%20star%20in%20San%20Sebastian&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Freal-sociedad-v-manchester-united-tips---rashford-to-star-in-san-sebastian-011122-140.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Freal-sociedad-v-manchester-united-tips---rashford-to-star-in-san-sebastian-011122-140.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Freal-sociedad-v-manchester-united-tips---rashford-to-star-in-san-sebastian-011122-140.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Freal-sociedad-v-manchester-united-tips---rashford-to-star-in-san-sebastian-011122-140.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Freal-sociedad-v-manchester-united-tips---rashford-to-star-in-san-sebastian-011122-140.html&text=Real%20Sociedad%20v%20Manchester%20United%3A%20Rashford%20to%20star%20in%20San%20Sebastian" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>Manchester United need to win by two goals at Real Sociedad to take top spot in their UEL group, and Kevin Hatchard thinks they can at least take the victory.</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><blockquote> <ul> <li><strong>United have lost just one of their last ten games</strong></li> <li><strong>Hosts have lost back-to-back games in La Liga</strong></li> <li><strong>Rashford scored winner v West Ham</strong></li> </ul> </blockquote><p><br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/real-sociedad-v-man-utd/31867264">Real Sociedad v Manchester United</a></strong><br><strong>Thursday 03 November, 17:45</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport</strong></p><h2>La Real hope to Basque in glory of topping group</h2><p></p><p>Real Sociedad have been perfect in the Europa League so far, winning all five of their group-stage games. If they avoid suffering a defeat by two clear goals, they will automatically advance to the last 16, avoiding a two-legged tie against a Champions League dropout.</p><p>Coach <strong>Imanol Alguacil</strong> - a Real Sociedad fan - has led the team with distinction at home and abroad.</p><p>Despite losing star striker <strong>Alexander Isak</strong> to Newcastle and seeing the likes of Mikel Oyarzabal, Mohamed Ali Cho, Umar Sadiq and David Silva all struck down by injury, the coach has still managed to guide his beloved club into La Liga's top five.</p><p>However, if you look at La Real's games against quality sides at Anoeta, the picture is a little darker.</p><p>They lost at home to Real Betis at the weekend, and they were flattened 4-1 by Barcelona. They have lost back-to-back games in La Liga (they also went down 1-0 at Rayo Vallecano), and have failed to score in both matches.</p><p>We also shouldn't ignore the fact that Manchester United played Real Sociedad in a UEL knockout match last year, and they smashed the Basque side 4-0.</p><p>That La Real team featured Isak, Oyarzabal and Silva, so it was arguably a stronger side than the one they will deploy on Thursday night. There are caveats - the game was played in Turin, and there wasn't the fierce crowd we can expect this time around.</p><h2>Ten Hag's side has chance to show improvement</h2><p></p><p>When Manchester United were edged out 1-0 at Old Trafford by Real Sociedad, the <strong>Erik ten Hag</strong> revolution was in its infancy. The Red Devils are still far from the finished article, but they have come a long way in a short space of time.</p><p>Summer signings like Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro have hit the ground running, ten Hag's handling of the Cristiano Ronaldo debacle has increased his authority, and there are signs that the players are taking on board what ten Hag wants in terms of build-up play and the overall tactical approach.</p><p>United are just a point off the Premier League's top four with a game in hand, and they are ahead of both Liverpool and Chelsea.</p><p>Their performances in the Europa League have been functional for the most part, and at times downright dull, but they are still in with a shot of snatching that golden ticket to the last 16.</p><p>Since their defeat to La Real in early September, Manchester United have <strong>lost just once</strong> in ten games, and that was a 6-3 derby loss at an Erling Haaland-inspired Manchester City.</p><p>Although they were far from fluent in Sunday's 1-0 win over West Ham, they did at least show they can dig in defensively, and <strong>David de Gea</strong> made two world-class saves to keep the score at 1-0.</p><p><strong>Antony</strong> and Victor Lindelof could return from injury and illness respectively, but Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all expected to miss out. It remains to be seen whether Ronaldo will once again lead the line.</p><h2>United will win, but will it be enough?</h2><p></p><p>It's worth noting that Real Sociedad can actually afford to lose this game by a single goal, which puts them in a strange position psychologically.</p><p>I don't expect this to be a shootout, and I certainly wouldn't put anyone off backing <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205708077">Under 2.5 Goals</a></strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.98</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b>, especially when you examine Real Sociedad's defensive record.</p><p>However, I do think United are generously priced at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.28</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205708093">to take the victory</a></strong> here. They have improved significantly, ten Hag will deploy a strong side, and La Real have lost a number of key players.</p><p>The hosts can afford to lose by a goal, so even if they go behind, they won't necessarily push hard to find a leveller if they don't need to.</p><h2>Rashford streak can continue</h2><p></p><p>Manchester United forward <strong>Marcus Rashford</strong> has scored in each of his last two games, and on Sunday he became only the 22nd player in United's history to rack up 100 goals for the Red Devils.</p><p>I believe he is rediscovering the sharpness he needs to thrive under ten Hag, and he has scored three goals in this competition already.</p><p>At <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b>, I think Rashford is over-priced in the Sportsbook's <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/real-sociedad-v-man-utd/31867264">To Score</a></strong> market. If you want to be a little more conservative, you can back him <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/real-sociedad-v-man-utd/31867264">to score or assist</a></strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b>. Rashford has contributed three assists this term.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p><span>You can get a £5 Free Bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected Football matches this season. Keep an eye on the </span><a target="_blank" class="c-link" data-stringify-link="https://www.betfair.com/sport/" delay="150" data-sk="tooltip_parent" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-remove-tab-index="true" tabindex="-1">Betfair site</a><span> for more info. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB021122">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205708093">Back Manchester United to win at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.28</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b></a></strong><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/real-sociedad-v-man-utd/31867264">Back Marcus Rashford to score at <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></a></strong></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.205708093" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>UEFA Europa League: Real Sociedad v Man Utd (Match Odds)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Thursday 3 November, 5.45pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Real Sociedad</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Real Sociedad" data-market_id="1.205708093" data-price="3.55" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18573">3.55</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Real Sociedad" data-market_id="1.205708093" data-price="3.6" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="18573">3.6</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Man Utd</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Man Utd" data-market_id="1.205708093" data-price="2.24" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48351">2.24</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Man Utd" data-market_id="1.205708093" data-price="2.26" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="48351">2.26</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>The Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.205708093" data-price="3.55" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58805">3.55</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.205708093" data-price="3.6" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="58805">3.6</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Freal-sociedad-v-manchester-united-tips---rashford-to-star-in-san-sebastian-011122-140.html%23gobet-1.205708093">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Freal-sociedad-v-manchester-united-tips---rashford-to-star-in-san-sebastian-011122-140.html%23gobet-1.205708093">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90" target="_blank">Bet now</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205708093" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"UEFA Europa League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.205708093","entry_title":"Real Sociedad v Manchester United: Rashford to star in San Sebastian"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.205708093">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <h3></h3> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Real%20Sociedad%20v%20Manchester%20United%3A%20Rashford%20to%20star%20in%20San%20Sebastian&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Freal-sociedad-v-manchester-united-tips---rashford-to-star-in-san-sebastian-011122-140.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Freal-sociedad-v-manchester-united-tips---rashford-to-star-in-san-sebastian-011122-140.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Freal-sociedad-v-manchester-united-tips---rashford-to-star-in-san-sebastian-011122-140.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Freal-sociedad-v-manchester-united-tips---rashford-to-star-in-san-sebastian-011122-140.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Freal-sociedad-v-manchester-united-tips---rashford-to-star-in-san-sebastian-011122-140.html&text=Real%20Sociedad%20v%20Manchester%20United%3A%20Rashford%20to%20star%20in%20San%20Sebastian" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/real-sociedad-v-manchester-united-tips---rashford-to-star-in-san-sebastian-011122-140.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-more-goals-across-europe-271022-35.html">The Daily Acca: More goals across Europe</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/bruno-manutd-1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/bruno-manutd-1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/fenerbahce-v-rennes-tips---turkish-delight-on-the-menu-271022-140.html">Football Bet of the Day: Turkish delight on the menu</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/jorge jesus 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/jorge%20jesus%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/psv-v-arsenal-tips---gunners-to-withstand-hosts-assault-251022-140.html">PSV v Arsenal: Gunners to withstand hosts' assault</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Granit Xhaka Arsenal pre season 2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1280%20Granit%20Xhaka%20Arsenal%20pre%20season%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/arsenal-v-zurich-tips---no-swiss-miss-for-rampant-gunners-011122-140.html">Arsenal v Zurich: No Swiss miss for rampant Gunners</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/MikelArtetaPointing1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/MikelArtetaPointing1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/thursday-football-tips-go-for-gakpo-goals-as-psv-visit-bodoglimt-021122-1063.html">Thursday Football Tips: Go for Gakpo goals as PSV visit Bodo/Glimt</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/ruud_van_nistelrooy.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/ruud_van_nistelrooy.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/football-bet-of-the-day-tips-vinicius-to-deliver-victory-for-real-021122-155.html">Football Bet of the Day: Vinicius to deliver victory for Real</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Carlo Ancelotti claps 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Carlo%20Ancelotti%20claps%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">More UEFA Europa League</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/" class=" "> Patrice Evra </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/accumulator-betting-tips/" class=" "> Saturday Cross-Sport Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class="active "> UEFA Europa League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1667464241" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Football
UEFA Europa League
Real Sociedad v Manchester United: Rashford to star in San Sebastian
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Multiples Tips
Tennis
Golf
Politics
Specials
NFL
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Golf
Latest
Cricket