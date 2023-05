Hammers backed to enjoy another big night

Alonso's men can compete with Mourinho's Roma

Sevilla to frustrate Juventus in Spain

West Ham .62 v AZ Alkmaar 6.86/1, the Draw 4.216/5

20:00

BT Sport 1

James Eastham says: "If the 1.6 on a West Ham win on the night is too short to appeal, consider backing the Hammers -1.0 on the Asian Handicap market.

"With this selection, you'll get your stakes back if the hosts win by a single goal and make a profit if they go on and win by two goals or more. As we've seen from their last two home matches in the competition, winning by more than two goals is something they're capable of doing.

"For those looking to build a goalscorer into their selections, consider Lucas Paqueta. The Brazil international has scored four times in the Premier League since the start of the year, and netted three times in April, including a goal in West Ham's home win over Gent in the last round."

Back West Ham and Lucas Paqueta to Score 3.42

Roma 2.245/4 v Leverkusen 3.8514/5, the Draw 3.3512/5

20:00

BT Sport 1

Kevin Hatchard says: "My way of getting Bayer onside will be to back BTTS at 1.98. I understand that the market expects Mourinho to just dig in and make it a horrible battle, but Leverkusen have too much firepower for that to work for 90 minutes.

Even if Chris Smalling returns, he won't be fully fit. His fellow centre-back Roger Ibanez is an accident waiting to happen, and has a history of making errors in big games.

Bayer scored three goals at Monaco and four at Union Saint-Gilloise, and they should be able to score at least once here.

I don't trust them to keep a clean sheet though - goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky makes far too many errors, and Bayer have only managed clean sheets against Ferencvaros in this Europa League run.

Back Both Teams To Score @ 1.98

Juventus 1.845/6 v Sevilla 5.59/2, the Draw 3.613/5

20:00

BT Sport 2

Kevin Hatchard says: "Sevilla have been pretty poor away from home in the Europa League this season. They got away with a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford but prior to that there was a 1-0 defeat at Fenerbahce and a 2-0 reverse in Eindhoven.

"Before they dropped into the Europa League they'd at least managed two draws in their three away group games, holding FC Copenhagen 0-0 and Borussia Dortmund 1-1 before losing 3-1 at Man City.

"Juve have edged their last two home ties 1-0 (v Sporting and Freiburg) and were held 1-1 by Nantes before that so it's hardly been stirring stuff in front of their home fans."

Back the Draw @ 3.65

Andy Schooler says: "When it comes to cards and fouls markets, I've long placed plenty of emphasis on the choice of referee and my eyes lit up when Daniel Siebert was appointed for this Europa League semi-final between Sevilla and Juventus. The German is good on both fronts.

"In card terms, he's shown at least four in 24 of his last 32 UEFA club appointments, while focus in on this season and you see that he's hit double figures in three of his seven games.

"As for fouls, his average is high, those seven games producing a fouls-per-game figure of just over 27. For reference, the average for this competition as a whole is 23.1. "

Back Cuadrado, Rabiot, Danilo, Ocampos & Fernando 1+ fouls each @ 5.28

Fiorentina 1.392/5 v Basel 9.617/2, the Draw 5.49/2

20:00

BT Sport 4

Kevin Hatchard says: "There should be a big quality gap here, and if you look at the games where Basel have played top teams in Switzerland this term, they have struggled.

"They have lost twice at Young Boys, and at home they have gone down against Zurich, Luzern (twice), and they have twice been held to draws by old foes Young Boys.

"Fiorentina can take a significant first-leg lead here, so I'll use the Bet Builder to back theom to win, Over 1.5 Goals, Over 6.5 Corners and Fiorentina to win the Corner Match Bet at 2.166/5. Fiorentina average a league-high 6.3 corner per match in Serie A, and concede just 3.1."