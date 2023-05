Hosts aren't convincing at home in Europe

Sevilla are in their best form of the season

Sevilla can hold hosts to a first-leg draw at 3.65

Juve have plenty to play for still

While the internet went crazy with celebration footage of Napoli's title victory, Juventus fans had to be content with the fact that they're probably going to play alongside them in next season's Champions League.

One way is to win this tournament and the market says they're favourites to do so. Of the four sides still going for glory, it's 2.962/1 Juventus, 3.953/1 Roma, 4.216/5 Leverkusen and 5.49/2 Sevilla.

As for the league, with four games to go in Serie A, Juve occupy second spot with 66 points. That's two points clear of third but a mighty 17 behind the new runaway champions.

However, it could have been so much worse. Juve have been re-awared the 15 points they were deducted in January and without that U-turn they'd be eighth and a full seven points behind Roma in seventh.

While their run of nine straight domestic titles now belongs to the history books - the most recent was in 2019-20 - Juventus still have plenty to play for this season therefore.

Massimiliano Allegri's men head into this semi-final, first leg in winning form again thanks to back-to-back victories over 16th-place Lecce (2-1 at home) and sixth-place Atalanta (2-0 away).

That's a welcome return to form after a run of four defeats, including a Coppa Italia loss to Inter, and three draws in their previous eight games.

One of those draws was the quarter-final return against Sporting after they'd edged the first leg 1-0 in Turin.

United slayers Sevilla are finding form

With six minutes to go of their quarter-final, first leg at Old Trafford, Sevilla looked as if they've have an awful lot to do in the return against Manchester United.

But late pressure and a pair of own goals from Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire saw the Spaniards somehow leave Manchester all square after a 2-2 draw.

Sensing the momentum had switched dramatically, they blasted United 3-0 in the return to ease into the final four.

They'll have the advantage of playing the second leg at home once more and that could prove pivotal.

A look at the table in Spain makes less than happy viewing though. Sevilla are dawdling in 11th place and have lost 13 of their 33 league games this term.

A disastrous start is to blame for that but with five wins in the last six matches in all competitions, this is Los Rojiblancos' best run of the season and their change of manager has worked wonders.

Having won this trophy in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2020, the Sevilla Europa League magic seems to be kicking in once again.

Improving Sevilla can bank draw

Every time Sevilla have reached this stage of the Europa League they've gone on to lift the trophy. An ominous sign perhaps.

A further delve into history shows that Sevilla have won each of their last six matches against Italian clubs in this tournament.

Less daunting, for this tie in Italy, is that Sevilla have been pretty poor away from home in the Europa League this season.

They got away with a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford but prior to that there was a 1-0 defeat at Fenerbahce and a 2-0 reverse in Eindhoven.

Before they dropped into the Europa League they'd at least managed two draws in their three away group games, holding FC Copenhagen 0-0 and Borussia Dortmund 1-1 before losing 3-1 at Man City.

Juve have edged their last two home ties 1-0 (v Sporting and Freiburg) and were held 1-1 by Nantes before that so it's hardly been stirring stuff in front of their home fans.

Earlier in the Champions League, they lost at home to both PSG and Benfica.

Given all that, it's hard to put too much faith in a Juventus win at 1.834/5. Sevilla are 5.49/2 while a first-leg Draw is 3.65.

Sevilla have clearly picked up dramatically since Jose Luis Mendilibar replaced Jorge Sampaoli and I'll take the visitors to earn a draw and put themselves in excellent shape for the return.

Talking of which, Sevilla are also worth a look on the To Qualify market. They're 2.3411/8 to make it through.

Ideally, they'll do that via a draw here and a win in the second leg. But Sevilla would still be right in it if losing here by a single goal and recall that Juve haven't managed anything better than victory by the minimum margin at home in this year's competition.

Back Juventus and Sevilla to Draw @ 3.65

Penalty taker worth a look on Bet Builder

As for a goalscorer, Lucas Ocampos could be a value shout for the away side at 9/2.

The Argentine midfielder has slotted away penalties in two of Sevilla's last three matches and has four goals in his last 11 outings.

Go back a little further and Ocampos scored in February's 3-0 Europa League win over PSV.

For Juventus, Dusan Vlahovic has netted in his last two matches to take his tally to 19 this season for club and country.

Backing Ocampos and Vlahovic both to score in a Bet Builder pays around 1312/1.

Opta stat

Juventus have never been beaten at home in the Europa League since the competition rebranded in 2009, winning five games while drawing a further seven, keeping six clean sheets in the process.