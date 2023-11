Hammers backed to get revenge on Greeks

Liverpool too good for Toulouse

Brighton to outclass Ajax

Kevin Hatchard: "Liverpool have an embarrassment of riches in attack, but Cody Gakpo continues to be a solid contributor when given the opportunity. He has scored in the League Cup against Leicester and Bournemouth, and found the net against Wolves and Spurs in the Premier League.

"Overall, the Dutchman has scored in four of his last eight appearances, and he has set up a goal in the Europa League.

"Keep an eye on the team news, and if Gakpo starts, back him in the Score or Assist market at 11/10."

Jamie Kemp: "In their first two games under John van 't Schip, the Dutch side have racked up 44 shots and an xG of 5.95 in the Eredivisie. What's more, in their first game under the new boss against FC Volendam, Ajax recorded a season-high total for the number of possession recoveries in the final third (9). It's far from vintage Ajax, but it's better than it once was.

"For Brighton, the prospect of an opponent with more ambition - not to mention, more necessity to win - won't be a huge concern. Their problems this season have tended to come against teams who are drilled in the art of defending deeper areas, so any extra space that might be an offer from the previous meeting with Ajax will be willfully received.

"With Brighton still having plenty of work themselves to do to assure their qualification from the group stage, I expect to see something a little more vibrant from the Seagulls. And at the Johan Cruyff Arena, in their first ever European campaign, the scene will be set for an exhibition of football."

Kevin Hatchard: "For all of West Ham's recent struggles, I think man for man they are a better side than Olympiakos, and their home form in the last few months has been pretty good.

"Olympiakos have a back line that can be exposed, just as PAOK did at the weekend. Freiburg scored three gaols against them in Athens, and even unheralded Backa Topola held them to a 2-2 draw.

"I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back West Ham to win, Over 1.5 Goals and Over 6.5 Corners at 2.2. West Ham games in the Premier League average over 11 corners."