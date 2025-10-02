Feyenoord v Aston Villa: Defences to dominate at De Kuip

Feyenoord have conceded just once at home

Villa improving but still not maxmising attacking potential

Under 2.5 Goals looks like value at 2.04 21/20

Feyenoord v Aston Villa

Thursday 02 October, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 3

Van Persie has made a flying start

As a player Robin Van Persie was a stunning striker, a thrilling player capable of scoring jaw-dropping goals. As a coach he has been diligent and uncompromising, learning his trade before taking the top job at his old club Feyenoord. The 42-year-old took the role in February after leaving Heerenveen, and he has now led the Rotterdam giants to first place in the Eredivisie table.

Feyenoord have dropped just two points in seven league games and have conceded just four goals, but they made a disappointing start to their Europa League campaign as a much-changed side lost 1-0 at Braga to a late goal. It remains to be seen whether Van Persie will select a stronger outfit this time around, and if he does, then Japanese forward Ayase Ueda should lead the line. Ueda has been excellent this term, scoring six league goals already.

Villa slowly turning the tanker around

It's been a largely miserable start to the campaign for Aston Villa, but manager Unai Emery is nothing if not dedicated to the craft, and the team is looking healthier after back-to-back victories. In their Europa League opener the West Midlands side edged out Bologna 1-0, and a 3-1 win over Fulham on Sunday was another step forward.

Emery has an incredible record in this competition, having won it four times, including a stunning hat-trick with Sevilla. He also reached the Champions League semi-finals with Villarreal and the quarter-finals with Villa last term, so this is a coach who knows how to plot his way through a European tournament.

Tyrone Mings is a doubt after picking up an injury against Fulham, with Pau Torres likely to deputise.

Goals likely to be scarce at De Kuip

Six of Aston Villa's eight competitive games so far this season have featured fewer than three goals, and I can't see a shootout developing here. That Sunday win over Fulham was the first time this term that Villa have scored multiple goals in a game, and if you look at their league phase games in the Champions League, five of the eight featured fewer than three goals.

Feyenoord will get raucous backing as they always do at De Kuip, and they have won all four home games this term, conceding a single goal along the way.

I'll go for Under 2.5 Goals here at 2.0421/20, but if you want an alternative you could double up Under 3.5 Goals with John McGinn to have a shot at 1.865/6 on the Sportsbook's Bet Builder. McGinn has scored in his last two games, and the Scottish international has had six goal attempts across his last three matches.