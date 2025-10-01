UEFA Europa League

Thursday's Europa League Tips: Back welcome wins for Forest & Villa plus 3/1 runner in Rome

Betfair logo for Thursday's best bets for the Europa League including Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest
Thursday's best bets for the Europa League including Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest

Paul Higham has Thursday's best bets for the Europa League, where he's backing both Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest and has a 3/14.00 runner for Roma v Lille.

Roma v Lille

17:45 kick-off
Live on TNT Sports 4 & Discovery+

Five wins from six this season for Roma, including a 2-1 victory over another French side Nice last week, and they're 8/111.73 to double up with Lille losing two of their last three - the exemption being last week in this competition against Brann.

Lille's games have seen plenty of goals but Roma are a different story, just one of six has gone over 2.5 goals with four 1-0s - this one could go the same way.

Recommended Bet

Back Roma to win & under 2.5 goals

SBK3/1

Celtic v Braga

17:45 kick-off
Live on Discovery+ & TNT Sports 2

Back-to-back draws for Celtic as they remain only in second in the Scottish table, but they're pretty strong at home in Europe with just one loss in eight (W4 D3), while Braga lost three of four away games in this last season.

So we've got the Bhoys as slight odds-on at 19/201.95 and while I looked at the draw, none of Celtic's last 17 Europa League home games have finished level so that's a line through the stalemate.

Braga have lost six of the last 10 away games in the Europa League and have gone seven without a clean sheet so it looks a great opportunity for Brendan Rodgers to get a welcome win.

Recommended Bet

Back Celtic to beat Braga

SBK19/20

Feyenoord v Aston Villa

20:00 kick-off
Live on Discovery+ & TNT Sports 3

Is Unai Emery getting into gear? Back-to-back wins suggest they'll be confident of going to Rotterdam and taking three points as 29/202.45 shots. Feyenoord have a 100% record at home this season but are 9/52.80 after losing their opener in this competition at Braga last week.

Robin van Persie's side are unbeaten in six Europa League games at home so it's a test, but you've got to admire Emery's record in this competition, the four-time winner has won 66 of 101 Europa League matches with just 13 defeats (22 draws).

Both sides have a decent form for over 2.5 goals in the competition, and 9/101.90 on that landing again is tempting, but we'll keep it simple as the price is sweet enough to just back Villa in the Match Odds.

Recommended Bet

Back Aston Villa to beat Feyenoord

SBK29/20

Nottingham Forest v Midtjylland

20:00 kick-off
Live on TNT Sports 1 & Discovery+

European football returns to the City Ground for the first time since March 1996 with Nottingham Forest mired in a seven-game winless run after losing at Sunderland and losing a late lead to draw at Real Betis last week.

Defending champion Ange Postecoglu badly needs his first win and Forest are a short-priced 2/51.40 to get it against Danish side Midtjylland, who have won four on the spin, including against Sturm Graz last week, but face a quick turnaround here after playing Monday night.

Forest haven't had a clean sheet in 17 games and the Danes have bagged 2+ goals in 12 of 13 so they'll carry a threat, but the occasion and home crowd should carry the Tricky Trees to victory. But with the form Forest are in you can't expect them to go out and batter the visitors.

Recommended Bet

Back Forest win & under 3.5 goals

SBK7/5

Lyon v Salzburg

20:00 kick-off
Live on TNT Sports Extra & Discovery+ 

As much of a home banker as you'd like here as everything points to 1/21.50 shots Lyon, who've lost just once in 16 Europa League group games. And in Salzburg they face a struggling side - the Austrians have endured five straight away defeats in the competition with 2+ goals conceded in each.   

Keeping a clean sheet is a huge problem for Salzburg, with just one in 18 European games, but it's no problem for Lyon as all six of their wins this season have come without conceding.

Recommended Bet

Back Lyon to win to nil

SBK7/4

Sturm Graz v Rangers

20:00 kick-off
Live on Discovery+ & TNT Sports 2

Russell Martin finally got some respite with a weekend win, but Rangers are 2/13.00 underdogs heading to Austria. However, Sturm Graz aren't exactly a form horse in this with defeats in seven of nine games in Europe.

This one could be a grind, with none of Sturm Graz's last six matches seeing both teams score and just one for Ramgers in the same span. Both teams not to score here is 13/102.30.

Under 2.5 goals is 11/102.11 and has also landed in nine of the last 10 combined games for these two, so that looks the best way forward.

Recommended Bet

Back Under 2.5 goals

SBK11/10

Porto v Red Star Belgrade

20:00 kick-off
Live on Discovery+

Porto are 1/31.33 to maintain their perfect 100% winning record this season, with all three of their home wins this season coming with a clean sheet - while Red Star have conceded at least twice in their last four Europa League away games.

The visitors have lost 12 of their last 16 games in Europe, and it's hard to see them getting any change from a tough trip to the Estadio do Dragao.

Recommended Bet

Back Porto to win to nil

SBK13/10

Basel v Stuttgart

20:00 kick-off
Live on TNT Sports Extra & Discovery+

Basel face German opposition again after losing at Freiburg last week, with Stuttgart having won three in a row including a 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo last week - and they're 10/111.91 favourites to triumph in Switzerland.

The four Basel games had over 2.5 goals and both team score, while Stuttgart's last five aways went the same way so we can reasonably expect some goals here - with the Germans just being a class above on all known form.

Recommended Bet

Back Stuttgart to win & both teams to score

SBK9/4

Bookmark Betting.Betfair for all the latest football match previews & tips

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

UEFA Champions League

Opta Predicts Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain: Yamal powers Opta's 6/1 bet builder

  • Opta
Opta tips for Barcelona v PSG
English Premier League

Lewis Jones' Notebook: Ignore xG and oppose Man Utd against Sunderland

  • Lewis Jones
Lewis Jones Premier League betting tips
UEFA Champions League

Arsenal v Olympiakos: Gyokeres can net in 6/5 home win

  • Dave Tindall
Arsenal v Olympiakos betting preview

Upcoming Fixtures Across All Leagues

Qarabağ vs København
View predictions

R. Union SG vs Newcastle
View predictions

Millwall vs Coventry
View predictions

Norwich vs West Bromwich
View predictions

Portsmouth vs Watford
View predictions

Villarreal vs Juventus
View predictions

Napoli vs Sporting
View predictions

Arsenal vs Olympiakos
View predictions

Dortmund vs Athletic
View predictions

Monaco vs Man City
View predictions

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Tips & Predictions

    Arsenal v Olympiakos: Gyokeres can net in 6/5 home win

  2. Football Tips & Predictions

    Lewis Jones' Notebook: Ignore xG and oppose Man Utd against Sunderland

  3. Football Tips & Predictions

    Opta Predicts Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain: Yamal powers Opta's 6/1 bet builder

  4. Football Tips & Predictions

    Thursday's Europa League Tips: Back welcome wins for Forest & Villa plus 3/1 runner in Rome

  5. Football Tips & Predictions

    Championship Tips: Four bets for Wednesday including Millwall holding Coventry at The Den

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Champions League matchday 2 preview

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Newcastle v Arsenal Preview

  • Mike Norman