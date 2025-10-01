Thursday's Europa League Tips: Back welcome wins for Forest & Villa plus 3/1 runner in Rome

17:45 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 4 & Discovery+

Five wins from six this season for Roma, including a 2-1 victory over another French side Nice last week, and they're 8/111.73 to double up with Lille losing two of their last three - the exemption being last week in this competition against Brann.

Lille's games have seen plenty of goals but Roma are a different story, just one of six has gone over 2.5 goals with four 1-0s - this one could go the same way.

Recommended Bet Back Roma to win & under 2.5 goals SBK 3/1

17:45 kick-off

Live on Discovery+ & TNT Sports 2

Back-to-back draws for Celtic as they remain only in second in the Scottish table, but they're pretty strong at home in Europe with just one loss in eight (W4 D3), while Braga lost three of four away games in this last season.

So we've got the Bhoys as slight odds-on at 19/201.95 and while I looked at the draw, none of Celtic's last 17 Europa League home games have finished level so that's a line through the stalemate.

Braga have lost six of the last 10 away games in the Europa League and have gone seven without a clean sheet so it looks a great opportunity for Brendan Rodgers to get a welcome win.

Recommended Bet Back Celtic to beat Braga SBK 19/20

20:00 kick-off

Live on Discovery+ & TNT Sports 3

Is Unai Emery getting into gear? Back-to-back wins suggest they'll be confident of going to Rotterdam and taking three points as 29/202.45 shots. Feyenoord have a 100% record at home this season but are 9/52.80 after losing their opener in this competition at Braga last week.

Robin van Persie's side are unbeaten in six Europa League games at home so it's a test, but you've got to admire Emery's record in this competition, the four-time winner has won 66 of 101 Europa League matches with just 13 defeats (22 draws).

Both sides have a decent form for over 2.5 goals in the competition, and 9/101.90 on that landing again is tempting, but we'll keep it simple as the price is sweet enough to just back Villa in the Match Odds.

Recommended Bet Back Aston Villa to beat Feyenoord SBK 29/20

20:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 1 & Discovery+

European football returns to the City Ground for the first time since March 1996 with Nottingham Forest mired in a seven-game winless run after losing at Sunderland and losing a late lead to draw at Real Betis last week.

Defending champion Ange Postecoglu badly needs his first win and Forest are a short-priced 2/51.40 to get it against Danish side Midtjylland, who have won four on the spin, including against Sturm Graz last week, but face a quick turnaround here after playing Monday night.

Forest haven't had a clean sheet in 17 games and the Danes have bagged 2+ goals in 12 of 13 so they'll carry a threat, but the occasion and home crowd should carry the Tricky Trees to victory. But with the form Forest are in you can't expect them to go out and batter the visitors.

Recommended Bet Back Forest win & under 3.5 goals SBK 7/5

20:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports Extra & Discovery+

As much of a home banker as you'd like here as everything points to 1/21.50 shots Lyon, who've lost just once in 16 Europa League group games. And in Salzburg they face a struggling side - the Austrians have endured five straight away defeats in the competition with 2+ goals conceded in each.

Keeping a clean sheet is a huge problem for Salzburg, with just one in 18 European games, but it's no problem for Lyon as all six of their wins this season have come without conceding.

Recommended Bet Back Lyon to win to nil SBK 7/4

20:00 kick-off

Live on Discovery+ & TNT Sports 2

Russell Martin finally got some respite with a weekend win, but Rangers are 2/13.00 underdogs heading to Austria. However, Sturm Graz aren't exactly a form horse in this with defeats in seven of nine games in Europe.

This one could be a grind, with none of Sturm Graz's last six matches seeing both teams score and just one for Ramgers in the same span. Both teams not to score here is 13/102.30.

Under 2.5 goals is 11/102.11 and has also landed in nine of the last 10 combined games for these two, so that looks the best way forward.

Recommended Bet Back Under 2.5 goals SBK 11/10

20:00 kick-off

Live on Discovery+

Porto are 1/31.33 to maintain their perfect 100% winning record this season, with all three of their home wins this season coming with a clean sheet - while Red Star have conceded at least twice in their last four Europa League away games.

The visitors have lost 12 of their last 16 games in Europe, and it's hard to see them getting any change from a tough trip to the Estadio do Dragao.

Recommended Bet Back Porto to win to nil SBK 13/10

20:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports Extra & Discovery+

Basel face German opposition again after losing at Freiburg last week, with Stuttgart having won three in a row including a 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo last week - and they're 10/111.91 favourites to triumph in Switzerland.

The four Basel games had over 2.5 goals and both team score, while Stuttgart's last five aways went the same way so we can reasonably expect some goals here - with the Germans just being a class above on all known form.