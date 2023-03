England players to back in Naples

Italy 3.052/1 v England 2.77/4, the Draw 3.259/4

19:45

Live on C4

Paul Higham says: "There'll be a firecracker of an atmosphere at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples on Thursday but despite that and Italy's fine home record in this and against England there's hardly anything between them in the market.

"Italy are 17/10 with England 13/8 and going on recent meetings, and the fact this is the first game of the campaign, then the draw will be popular at 11/5.

"If we're torn on the winners we're pretty sure that there won't be too many goals - it's just 13/20 that we have under 2.5 goals and you can see why as there was only one of them scored in two Nations League matches between them."

Stephen Tudor says: "Bukayo Saka is enjoying a season of seasons, accruing 22 goal involvements in 28 Premier League outings.

"His 1.6 successful dribbles per 90 is perhaps to be expected given his direct style of wing-play but 2.2 key passes per game highlights his immeasurable importance to Arsenal's unexpected title charge.

"In between these pair, Harry Kane is, as ever, England's main man and furthermore he is a man reborn with that tired old trope about him playing too deep thankfully consigned to the past.

"This season 21 goals have been mined in the league from 2.72 shots per 90 while for his country he remains a potent force, with six direct goal involvements in his last six. Still, for what it's worth, Kane has yet to score against Italy in four attempts."

Denmark 1.351/3 v Finland 14.013/1, The Draw, 5.24/1

19:45

Live on Viaplay Sports 2

Dan Fitch says: "This Scandinavian derby sees Denmark as heavy favourites. despite a disappointing World Cup where they failed to win a game (P3 (D1 L2). They should have enough to beat Finland at home, but it could be a slim victory. Take a chance on a Denmark win and under 2.5 goals at 2.92."

Portugal 1.011/100 v Liechtenstein 150.00149/1, The Draw 75.074/1

19:45

Live on Viaplay Xtra

Dan Fitch says: "It's not exactly a bold claim to predict that Portugal will begin their Euro qualification campaign with a win against Liechtenstein. Now managed by Roberto Martinez, the Portuguese should dominate the entire match. Back a penalty to be awarded, at 5/6 on the Sportsbook."