Italy and England games have been tight

Northern Ireland will kick off with a win

Luxembourg underrated

Slovenia in form

Kazakhstan 4.67/2 v Slovenia 1.9720/21; The Draw 3.55/2

Thursday 23 March, 15:00

Live on Viaplay Sports 1

The Euro 2024 qualifiers kick off on Thursday afternoon, with this Group H clash. Slovenia are a contender for qualification and have been in good form since last summer, with the team unbeaten in six (W3 D3). That includes three wins from the last four, all against better teams than Kazakhstan, who have lost each of their last three. Back the away win at 1.9720/21.

Back Slovenia to beat Kazakhstan @ 1.97

Home win

Bosnia 1.875/6 v Iceland 4.94/1; The Draw 3.711/4

Thursday 23 March, 19:45

These nations will compete in Group J, which is likely to be dominated by Portugal. Of the two, it's Bosnia that are in the most convincing form. They were unbeaten in seven (W4 D2), before losing their last outing to Romania. Bosnia have since appointed Faruk Hadzibegic as manager and look value to win at 1.875/6.

Back Bosnia to beat Iceland @ 1.87

Take chance on slim win

Denmark 1.351/3 v Finland 14.013/1; The Draw 5.24/1

Thursday 23 March, 19:45

Live on Viaplay Sports 2

This Scandinavian derby sees Denmark as heavy favourites. despite a disappointing World Cup where they failed to win a game (P3 (D1 L2). They should have enough to beat Finland at home, but it could be a slim victory. Take a chance on a Denmark win and under 2.5 goals at 2.9215/8.

Back Denmark to beat Finland and under 2.5 goals @ 2.92

Italy can keep it tight again

Italy 3.052/1 v England 2.6813/8; The Draw 3.259/4

Thursday 23 March, 19:45

Live on Channel 4

The most recent European Championship finalists meet again, having faced each other in the Nations League. Italy won 1-0 at home and drew 0-0 at Wembley, but since then England impressed at the World Cup and have a number of in-form forwards. With the English looking the stronger force these days, expect Italy to try and frustrate. A repeat of under 1.5 goals is priced at 2.962/1.

Back under 1.5 goals between Italy and England @ 2.96

Malta will be competitive

North Macedonia 1.384/11 v Malta 10.09/1; The Draw 5.24/1

Thursday 23 March, 19:45

Live on Viaplay Online

The odds suggest that this is a clear home win, but North Macedonia are without a victory in five (D1 L4). Malta improved greatly in 2022, with notable results including a win over Israel and an away draw in Greece. Back both teams to score at 2.3211/8.

Back both North Macedonia and Malta to score @ 2.32

Martinez takes over Portugal

Portugal 1.011/100 v Liechtenstein 150.0149/1; The Draw 75.074/1

Thursday 23 March, 19:45

Live on Viaplay Xtra

It's not exactly a bold claim to predict that Portugal will begin their Euro qualification campaign with a win against Liechtenstein. Now managed by Roberto Martinez, the Portuguese should dominate the entire match. Back a penalty to be awarded, at 5/6 on the Sportsbook.

Back a penalty to be awarded between Portugal and Liechtenstein @ 5/6

Bet Builder treble

San Marino 50.049/1 v Northern Ireland 1.081/12; The Draw 15.014/1

Thursday 23 March, 19:45

Live on Viaplay Sports 1

Northern Ireland will expect to get their Group H campaign off to a flying start with a victory against San Marino. The hosts have not won a match for 19 years. Back a Bet Builder of a Northern Ireland win, under 3.5 goals and over 7.5 corners, at combined odds of 2.29.

Back Northern Ireland to beat San Marino, under 3.5 goals and over 7.5 corners @ 2.29

Luxembourg value

Slovakia 1.68/13 v Luxembourg 6.86/1; The Draw 4.3100/30

Thursday 23 March, 19:45

Live on Viaplay Online

There would seem to be value in Luxembourg at this price, with the small nation vastly improved in recent years and unbeaten in five (W1 D4). This run includes draws with the likes of Turkey and Hungary, so they shouldn't be this price against a Slovakia side that are without a win in five (D3 L2). Back Luxembourg at 2.6413/8 in the double chance market.