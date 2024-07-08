Spain v France Semi-Final Tips: Back shots, fouls and cards at 40/1

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Semi-final tips - Listen here!

Spain vs France Euro 2024 Semi-Final

Tuesday 9 July, 20:00

Live on BBC One

The first Euro 2024 finalist will be decided in the Allianz on Tuesday, the swashbuckling Spanish or the boring Les Blues.

Despite their contrasting styles, there is plenty of value to be found on the Betfair Sportsbook ahead of the show down in Bavaria.

Dani Carvajal's red card against Germany will mean Jesus Navas should start at right back in the semi final clash against France.

There is something about a 38-year-old converted winger opposing Kylian Mbappe that screams card.

Navas has notched up seven yellows and one red this term for Sevilla, a cards per 90 average of 0.31 and based on this average, 5/23.50 would be worth taking for him to be booked

Some firms have this priced at 2/13.00 so the 7/24.50 available here is certainly worth a go.

The fact, Navas only has one card for La Roja is a concern but it is worth noting he has only made three appearances this year vs Northern Ireland, Albania and Georgia.

It will be interesting to see how he fairs against the quality of Les Bleus.

Behind only Kylian Mbappe and Marcus Thuram, Aurélien Tchouaméni is France's sharpest shooter this summer, averaging 2.80 shots per game.

The Real Madrid midfielder has had at least two shots in four appearances, so, at odds against, the same feat is generously price for Tuesday.

For all their attacking football, Spain have conceded a fair few shots. Germany had 23 in the last game, Albania hit 10 and Croatia had 15 which is an average of 11.2 across the whole tournament.

It is also worth noting Spain have taken the lead in all bar one of their Euro matches. This would be ideal for this leg, considering what is at stake.

Spain's new wingers are a lot of fun to watch but the statistics don't quite reflect just how good Nico WIlliams and Lamine Yamal are.

Spain have done the second most dribbles in the tournament with Williams (28) ranking third and Yamal (27) fourth for take ons attempted this summer.

It is why it is not a surprise to see their direct opponents, left and right backs, racking up the defence output.

Against Spain, right backs have averaged exactly four tackles a game when Williams plays. No opposition right back has completed less than two tackles and they have attempted an average of seven per game.

Jules Dounde will be starting at right back for Les Bleus, he has averaged three per game this summer, completed five against Rafael Leao in the last outing, and committed two fouls against Jeremy Doku the game before. I think he might commit a couple of fouls on Tuesday.