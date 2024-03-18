Euro 2024 Predictions: Mainoo 7/5, Livramento 11/2 and Sancho 22/1 for England squad

Kane, Bellingham, Saka and Foden the shortest odds for the squad

We all know the main bulk of players who will be heading to Germany to try to help England bring football home this summer. The likes of captain Harry Kane 1/251.04, Jordan Pickford 1/251.04, Bukayo Saka 1/201.05 and Jude Bellingham 1/201.05 have already scouted the local areas around England's basecamp in Blankenhain.

But there are still plenty of questions Gareth Southgate needs to answer. Does he put his trust in Manchester United's new teenage star Kobbie Mainoo (7/52.40)? Can Kalvin Phillips (2/13.00) play his way back into the squad in the final months of the season?

Why wasn't Dominic Solanke (5/16.00) given the nod for two friendlies against Brazil and Belgium?

The above - and more - means Southgate will have plenty of sleepless nights ahead of him as he travels around the UK, Holland, Germany, Italy and more to seal his 23-man-squad for the Euro 2024 finals in Germany.

In truth, there are not likely to be too many surprises, as Southgate has often stuck to both his principles and favourites during his tenure, but there will be a couple of spots up for grabs come the end of the domestic campaign.

For example, Trent Alexander-Arnold, who missed out on the current squad due to injury, has seen his England chances increased in recent memory, but did miss the last European Championships due to injury. His odds of 1/81.12 to make the plane suggest he shouldn't worry too much about his place this time, and perhaps his ability to play in midfield helps his case, with both Kyle Walker 1/121.08 and Kieran Tripper 2/91.22 also expected to make the cut. His services at right-back may not be needed.

The injury-plagued Reece James however, who was told by Southgate before the World Cup he would not have a place in Qatar due to his ongoing injury issues, may miss another tournament, according to his odds of 9/43.25.

Trippier's Newcastle teammate Tino Livramento, priced at 11/26.50 to make the plane, also is in contention for a right-back spot, and his versatility to also fill in at left back may help his case. Only six players are longer odds than the former Chelsea defender, however.

Speaking of left-backs, do we have any fit? Ben Chilwell 4/91.44 was named in the squad for this month's matches, though he's barely played all season at Chelsea, and Luke Shaw 2/13.00, is in a race against time to even be considered at all.

Perhaps the versatility of Rico Lewis 11/43.75 or Joe Gomez 4/61.67 - who is back in the England fold this time around - are set to be more desired by Southgate than those with long-term injury issues.

Will Watkins, Toney or Solanke support Kane?

Harry Kane will start every single match at Euro 2024, unless there is a dead rubber, so why would England take more than one support act? The Three Lions have too many options in wider areas to also take three #9's to Germany.

In previous seasons it may have been easier for Southgate to know who to pick, but heading into the Summer of 2024, England boast the second and (joint) third top Premier League goalscorers in Ollie Watkins (16) and Dominic Solanke (15).

Watkins is priced at 1/41.25 for the plane, with Solanke big-odds at 5/16.00 having missed out on the March squad.

Then there's 5/61.84 Ivan Toney - who has netted four goals in 10 since coming back from a ban but let's not forget the 20 Premier League goals he netted last season. You could make a case for all three.

It is likely just one of the three make the squad to play second fiddle to Kane, and that's without mentioning Callum Wilson, who's 13/114.00 price suggests injuries may have warned off Gareth Southgate this time around.

The beauty of these markets on Betfair is that they can be combined into multiples to hike up the odds of players you think will make the final squad.

Putting together a five-fold of midfielders/forwards who are all in the current squad for the upcoming friendlies gives us odds of 12/113.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Jordan Henderson 2/51.40, Jarrod Bowen 11/102.11. Cole Palmer 1/31.33, Anthony Gordon 13/82.63 and Conor Gallagher 3/101.30 can all be banded together to make a well priced multiple.

Of course, Palmer and Gordon are looking to make their senior debuts, but after they both impressed on their way to youth-team glory last summer in an England shirt and their current Premier League seasons, Southgate would need to find good reason to leave them out of the squad finale.

Perhaps that is why players such as Raheem Sterling - England's main man at Euro 2020, is priced as big as 6/17.00 to make the cut. A huge shame for Sterling if he were to miss out. Jadon Sancho, who is re-finding form which won him his England place at Dortmund, is even bigger at 22/123.00. Two players there who, based on performances the last time England played at the European Championships, you would have expected to be guaranteed their places in Germany.

Such is football, such is life.

The two upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium mean nothing in terms of results, but which players do you think can play their way into England's final squad ahead of Euro 2024?