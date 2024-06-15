Euro 2024 Day Two Cheat Sheet: Best tips, free bets, podcasts and more

Betfair are giving football bettors a free acca or Bet Builder every day for the first five days of Euro 2024 so don't miss out and claim yours now.

Below are our experts' best bets for all three of Saturday's games, including reigning European Champions Italy and well fancied Spain in action.

Euro 2024 Day Two Tips and Predictions

Kevin Hatchard: "One of the battles to keep an eye on here is the one between Hungary and Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez and Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri. Kerkez committed an average of 1.14 fouls per 90 in the Premier League last season, and the campaign before with AZ his figure was 1.28. He picked up four bookings in each of those seasons. The 20-year-old can be a bit rash, and in seven qualifiers for this tournament he picked up ten fouls, was booked twice and also drew a red card.

"I'll back Kerkez to commit two or more fouls, and I'll throw in Shaqiri to be fouled. If you look at Shaqiri's last two completed seasons for Chicago Fire in MLS, his fouled per 90 averages were 1.96 and 1.89. They are very high figures indeed, and he'll want plenty of the ball here.

"Finally, I'll go for Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai to have two or more shots, which gets us to a combined price of 3.259/4 on the Bet Builder. In qualifying he had a staggering 3.5 shots per 90, and most of Hungary's attacking play will go through him."

Recommended Bet Back Kerkez to commit 2+ fouls, Shaqiri to be fouled and Szoboszlai to have 2+ shots @ SBK 9/4 3.25

Lewis Jones: "No team underperformed their expected goals data more than Switzerland in qualifying, producing the third highest expected goals figure per 90 of 2.34 and only Spain averaged more possession than the 71.68 per cent put up by Murat Yakin's team. Bewilderingly, no team created more big chances per 90 than them either in qualifying at 3.6 per 90.

"This is a team still posting strong numbers that are built for control with great leadership qualities and strong personalities and quality in key areas. A lack of a goalscorer is a worry but getting results in the pressure-cooker of a major tournament is all about being defensively sound. The Swiss are certainly that.

"I'd be surprised if Hungary are able to match their street-smarts and tournament nous in Saturday's encounter and with this theory in mind, I'm happy to take the 1.991/1 on the Swiss on the Betfair Exchange in the Asian Handicap markets with a -0.25 start, meaning we'll get a full stakes return with a Swiss win, a half stakes loss if the game was to end a draw and the bet is a loser with a Hungary win."

Recommended Bet 1pt on Switzerland -0.25 on the AH SBK 1.99

Jamie Kemp: "Croatia may be underdogs in this fixture 3/14.00, but they've only lost two of their last 15 internationals (W10 D3); both of which came by a one-goal margin. In fact, their only defeat by more than one goal across their last 27 games came in the 2022 World Cup semi-final (3-0), when they had the misfortune of facing an inspired Lionel Messi.

"For Spain, the task will be clear. Croatia will try to retain the ball whenever they can, but the pattern of the game should eventually see the attacking initiative in Spain's hands, with the onus on them to break the opponent down. And as we've seen throughout the De la Fuente era - including in their two warm-up games - this team has plenty of resources when it comes to that exercise.

"Overall, I think Spain have got a good attacking flow going leading into the tournament, and their inevitable grip on possession will give them the chances to establish a lead - even if it's a narrow one. Croatia rarely go quietly under Dalic and I expect the scoreline to be tight, but La Roja should have what's required to start well."

Recommended Bet Back Spain to win and under 3.5 goals in the game SBK 6/4

Jimmy The Punt: "La Roja should start experienced full back Dani Carvajal at full back against Croatia. The Real Madrid man notched up two cards in eight qualification appearances and has picked up six in his last 20 starts for Spain.

"The good thing is that just as many of Carvajal's last eight cards have come for arguments as they have fouls. So, at the prices available, his price to be shown a card certainly appeals this weekend. For context, the best price with sportsbooks is 3.814/5, so the Exchange gives us an edge at 4.1.

"Ivan Perisic is expected to start on the left wing for Croatia, setting up an intriguing, albeit experienced duel on that flank."

Recommended Bet Back Dani Carvajal to be shown a card EXC 4.1

Jamie Kemp: "Since Spalletti took charge of the Azzurri, Chiesa has been directly involved in 6.6 shots per 90 across all competitions (shots and chances created combined) - the most of any player to have played 300+ minutes under the current boss.

"Along with Chiesa to score or assist anytime here, I'll add in a shot on target for attacking midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini. The Roma man has been earmarked by Spalletti as a key player ahead of the tournament, and the fact he's been allocated the no. 10 shirt ahead of EURO 2024 all but confirms his prominence from the off.

"In a game where Italy might have to mix in some crosses and shots from range - with Albania no doubt content to sit in deeper positions - Pellegrini looks a good candidate to apply the pressure around the opposition box. The set piece specialist has scored in three of his last six starts for Italy (three goals), while he averages 1.5 shots per 90 for his country in games when named in the starting XI."

Recommended Bet Back Federico Chiesa to score or assist and 1+ shot on target for Lorenzo Pellegrini SBK 9/4

Dan Fitch: "Albania couldn't have landed in a more difficult group if they tried, with their first game seeing them take on the European Championship holders. They finished top of their qualification group ahead of the Czech Republic and Poland, but there's not much to suggest that they will be able to live in this sort of company.

"When these nations last met in 2022, Italy ran out as 3-1 winners in Tirana. Since then, Roberto Mancini has stepped down and been replaced by Luciano Spalletti. The former Napoli boss doesn't quite have the roster of talent that his predecessor could pick from at the last Euros, but they are looking defensively sound.

"Italy have kept clean sheets in four of their last five games (W3 D2). Back the Italians to beat Albania to nil at 10/111.91."

Recommended Bet Back Italy to beat Albania to nil SBK 10/11

Tipman Tips: "Gianluca Scamacca is very similar to Morata in the fact Italy are likely to dominate and a lot of the game will be played in Albanian half.

"The ex-West Ham man has had a very good season back in Italy and has averaged 1.2 fouls per game this season in all comps for Atalanta. He's a big strong striker who will be used as a focal point which should lead to some tasty battles with the Albanian centre backs."