Euro 2024 Day Two Predictions: Back Carvajal on the Betfair Exchange at over 3/1

Hungary vs Switzerland

Switzerland are a bit of an enigma. They rise to the challenge against the biggest and best nations but struggle against the minnows.

In qualification Rossocrociati lost to Romania, drew with Kosovo (twice) and Israel and only beat Andorra (ranked 164th) by one goal.

At the last Euros, the Swiss only lost once and drew with France and Spain in the knockout stages beating the former on penalties and losing to the latter.

In Qatar, they finished runners up in the group stage behind Brazil, narrowly losing to the five time World Champions before getting thumped by Portugal in the knockouts.

I am keen to see what Murat Yakin does for their opening game with Hungary. Having played the entirety of qualification with a back four, the Swiss boss switched to a back three for the last four friendlies and his side have gone unbeaten. Yakin switched between a front three and front two.

I'll be watching closely against Hungary but think this game is best left alone from a betting point of view.

Hungary went unbeaten in qualification, granted they didn't have to play any nation inside the top 30 but the momentum they gained will stand them in good stead in Germany.

Spain vs Croatia

The cynosure of Saturday's action pits Spain against Croatia. The last time these sides met at the Euros was in the 2020 quarter finals when there was just the eight goals.

Current Spain captain Alvaro Morata was amongst the scorers that afternoon. As a consequence of a new rule, he will be the only Spanish player who is allowed to approach referee Michael Oliver on Saturday. Anyone else, does so at the risk of being carded.

This is music to my ears.

La Roja should start experienced full back Dani Carvajal at full back against Croatia. The Real Madrid man notched up two cards in eight qualification appearances and has picked up six in his last 20 starts for Spain.

The good thing is that just as many of Carvajal's last eight cards have come for arguments as they have fouls. So, at the prices available, his price to be shown a card certainly appeals this weekend.

For context, the best price with sportsbooks is 3.814/5, so the Exchange gives us an edge at 4.1.

Ivan Perisic is expected to start on the left wing for Croatia, setting up an intriguing, albeit experienced duel on that flank.

Recommended Bet Back Dani Carvajal to be shown a card EXC 4.1

Italy vs Albania

Gianluigi Donnarumma was the only ever present during Italy's European qualifiers, underpinning the confused nature of Luciano Spalletti's reign.

The tinkering has continued into the friendlies with Gli Azzurri fluctuating between a back four and three.

A different number nine has started each of the last three games with Gianluca Scamacca, Mateo Retegui and Giacomo Raspadori each getting a chance to lead the line before jetting off to Germany.

To be honest I am not exactly sure who will start this clash with Albania. Spalletti lambasts Scamacca in the Italian press and Raspadori started the most games in qualification, so I would probably learn towards the latter.

At the prices available, I am not sure I want to get the Italians onside here as their form in qualification was fleeting.

Goals might be a better avenue into this clash as Italy only failed to net once in their qualifiers, a 0-0 draw in their final game with Ukraine. That was also one of only three clean sheets they kept, the other two coming in victories over Malta.

