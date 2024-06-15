Euro 2024 Tips: Three bets for three games on Saturday

Saturday's Euro 2024 action kicks off with this Group A tussle between Hungary and Switzerland.

It's the Swiss that are rated as favourites to win this one, but anyone tempted to back them should be wary of their tendency to draw. Since the start of 2023, Murat Yakin's team have seen seven of their 14 games finish all square (W6 L1), which includes last weekend's friendly draw with in-form Austria.

Hungary have only lost one of their last 16 games (W10 D5). Yet it is worth noting that nine of them came at home, so it remains to be seen how competitive Marco Rossi's side will be on neutral territory in Germany.

Switzerland have a lot of experience and tend to keep things tight, with six of their last seven games producing a maximum of two goals. It's hard to have too much faith in them given their tendency to draw, so let's assume that this will be a cagey opener. Combine the half-time draw with under 2.5 goals at 6/42.50.

Recommended Bet Back Hungary and Switzerland to draw at half-time with under 2.5 goals SBK 6/4

The most anticipated match on Saturday is this Group B clash between Spain and Croatia.

Spain are odds-on favourites at 10/111.91, which in some ways this makes sense. They reached the semi-finals of the last Euros and are the current Nations League holders, coming into this tournament with just one defeat from their last twelve games (W9 D2).

Yet Croatia look somewhat underrated at 10/34.33 for the win. Spain needed penalties to beat them in the 2023 Nations League final and they have surprised with their performances at the last two World Cups. Though they were not particularly convincing in qualification for this tournament, they enter it unbeaten in six (W5 D1), which includes a 2-1 away win against Portugal last weekend.

The worry with Croatia is that this could prove to be a campaign too far for ageing stars such as Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic. Spain's teenage talents will certainly put that to the test and though the value would seem to sit with the underdogs, it could be best to play it safe in this first game. Both teams to score is sufficiently chunky at 9/10 to keep things simple.

Recommended Bet Back both Spain and Croatia to score SBK 9/10

Saturday's schedule concludes with another game from Group B, as Italy take on Albania.

Albania couldn't have landed in a more difficult group if they tried, with their first game seeing them take on the European Championship holders. They finished top of their qualification group ahead of the Czech Republic and Poland, but there's not much to suggest that they will be able to live in this sort of company.

When these nations last met in 2022, Italy ran out as 3-1 winners in Tirana. Since then, Roberto Mancini has stepped down and been replaced by Luciano Spalletti. The former Napoli boss doesn't quite have the roster of talent that his predecessor could pick from at the last Euros, but they are looking defensively sound.

Italy have kept clean sheets in four of their last five games (W3 D2). Back the Italians to beat Albania to nil at 10/111.91.

Recommended Bet Back Italy to beat Albania to nil SBK 10/11

