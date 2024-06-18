Euro 2024 Day Five Cheat Sheet: Best tips, free bets, podcasts and more

Betfair are giving football bettors a free acca or Bet Builder every day for the first five days of Euro 2024 so don't miss out and claim yours now.

This fantastic offer is a brilliant way to enjoy the first round of matches at Euro 2024.

Below are our experts' best bets for Tuesay's two matches.

Listen to Football...Only Bettor Euro 2024 Day Five tips

Mark O'Haire: "Turkey have posted a respectable W9-D3-L2 across their last 14 competitive UEFA encounters, although the Crescent Stars were housed in a generous Nations League pool. Nevertheless, the group have claimed a historic success away at Croatia en-route to Euro 2024, a match that saw Turkey generate five Big Chances and an xG value of 2.65.

Match Preview Türkiye - Georgia Türkiye L W W L W D Georgia L W D L W W Full Stats Powered by Opta

"Georgia 5.609/2 have delivered an W8-D4-L4 return from 16 competitive UEFA dates over the past two years but the Crusaders have found the going tough when stepping up in class. Willy Sagnol's side failed to win the xG count in any of their seven showdowns against Spain, Scotland, Norway or Greece, although the underdogs were rarely overawed.

"With that in-mind, I'm happy to take the [9/10] available on Turkey to win and Under 4.5 Goals. Georgia's 7-1 thrashing against Spain remains a bit outlier in the Sagnol era and I'm expecting the Crusaders to make life tough difficult for a Turkish team that will be roared on by a big Turkish support in Dortmund's famous Westfalenstadion on Tuesday evening."

Recommended Bet Back Turkey to win and Under 4.5 goals SBK 9/10

Jimmy The Punt: "Captain Hakan Calhanoglu leads his nation into the Euro's off the back off a title winning season in Italy. The midfielder netted 13 goals (0.46 goals per 90) in Serie A and although he has never quite reached the same levels for his nation, he still boasts a tidy return of 18 goals in 86 caps (0.25 goals per 90).

"Although he missed his last penalty in a Turkey shirt, Calhanoglu will resume spotkick responsibility and no doubt be on free kicks. Based on his international goals per 90 average and taking the opposition into account, his price to net appeals here."

Recommended Bet Back Hakan Calhanoglu to score anytime EXC 4.2

Andy Robson: "Georgia's hopes of making a splash at Euro 2024 will likely be pinned on star man Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. His ability to dribble at and beat players makes him a dangerous weapon in Georgia's armoury.

"That was evident during the Crusaders' qualifying campaign, with Kvaratskhelia winning 21 free-kicks for his country en route to Euro 2024, an average that amounted to 2.33 per 90.

"It makes the Georgian talisman an attractive prospect to be fouled at least twice against Turkey during this Group F curtain-raiser."

Recommended Bet Back Andy's Tuesday Bet Builder SBK 5/1

Mark O'Haire: "Picking an eye-catching play in a one-sided betting heat can be a tricky task but the 2.6413/8 on the Exchange for Portugal to win and Both Teams To Score No stands-out.

"It's a huge leap from the 1.538/15 available on the Iberians just to succeed in 90 minutes and has paid-out in each of the duos most recent three meetings, two of which have taken place relatively recently.

Match Preview Portugal - Czechia Portugal L W L W W W Czechia L D L W D W Full Stats Powered by Opta

"Czech Republic have failed to score in five of their past 14 competitive contests, losing five of those fixtures (W5-D4-L5).

"When faced with high-quality opposition over the last two years (Spain, Portugal and Switzerland), the Lions have produced an average xG output of just 1.19 xG, conjuring up just six shots from inside the box and only 2.33 on-target efforts."

Recommended Bet Back Portugal to win and BTTS No Exc 2.64

Lewis Jones: "Portugal have been the pre-tournament buzz team at the prices. They possess a stacked squad in every position and won all 10 matches in qualification doing handstands, putting up some impressive metrics in the process.

But how strong is that form? That, along with overthinker extraordinaire Roberto Martinez in the dugout, is enough to keep me off the Portugal bandwagon at this stage. I think their current ante post price of 13/27.50 with the Betfair Sportsbook is about right.

"This could be a fiddly encounter for them as a tournament opener. Unlike Portugal, I'm pretty confident in how the Czechs will approach this test. They will be in your face, get the ball forward quickly and try to create chances from sending ball into the box, looking for Patrick Schick and Tomas Soucek. No team attempted more open play crosses per 90 minutes than Czech Republic in qualifying (20.5) and they averaged 4.5 shots per 90 from headers, only Serbia averaged more.

"Teams that play this way are always of interest for me in the total shots market as they play their football in the final third where obviously the chances of shooting at goal are higher.

"They recorded a per 90 average of 16.63 shots in qualifying - the sixth highest of any team - that was more than England, Belgium and Italy."

Recommended Bet Back Czech Republic to post 13+ shots SBK 4/1

Dan Fitch: "The Portuguese were the only team to enjoy a perfect qualification campaign, winning all ten of their games, keeping nine clean sheets in the process. Since qualifying they haven't been so impressive, losing two of their five games (W3) and conceding in four of them.

"As was the case in Roberto Martinez's previous role with Belgium, the manager has the luxury of picking from a squad that possesses real depth of quality. It doesn't seem like he quite knows his best side yet, with Martinez having experimented with different formations in the build up to this tournament.

"Czech Republic are unbeaten in seven (W6 D1), winning each of their last five games. It should be noted that their opposition has not been particularly strong during this run, with Portugal representing a major step up in class."

Recommended Bet Back Portugal to beat Czech Republic, Portugal to have the most shots on target and Portugal to win the most corners SBK 11/8

Tipman Tips: "Bruno Fernandes doesn't need much of an introduction here and a player we all know well. Portugal are big favourites here against Czech Republic but will not have it all their own way and Czech Republic come into the Euros in great form winning six of their last seven games.

"Fernandes averages two tackles per game and 1.1 fouls per game, and he also received 12 yellow cards in all competitions for Manchester United last season.

"Portugal will press high and there are few more passionate and hungrier than Bruno Fernandes who will be keen to make his mark and get Portugal off to a good start in their Euros campaign."