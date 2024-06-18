Today's Euro 2024 Tips: Back boosted 10/1 fouls Acca across Tuesday's two games

Yilmaz loves a foul and a booking

Kiteishvili should be in the thick of it

Bruno Fernandes needs no introduction

Leg #1 - Baris Yilmaz to commit 1 or more fouls in the first half

Baris Yilmaz looks set to lead the line for Turkey in their opener against Georgia in a game they'll be expected to win if they want to qualify from Group F, which also features Portugal and Czech Republic.

Yilmaz played 37 league games for Galatasaray this season, where he averaged 1.6 tackles per game and 1.7 fouls.

He was also booked eight times in those league games and was also booked in Turkey's final warm up game against Poland. Turkey must play for the win and will be favourites to do so, so we expect high pressure and a fast tempo to put Georgia under pressure early on.

Leg #2 - Otat Kiteishvili to commit 1 or more fouls in the first half

Otar Kiteishvili looks set to start in the middle of the park for Georgia. Kiteishvili plays his football in Austria for Sturm Graz where he featured 25 times in the league this season, and four times in the Europa League, where he averaged 1.6 tackles per game and 1.2 fouls.

He has a poor discipline record too and received nine yellow cards in those 25 league appearances. Turkey are the favourites to win this match and therefore should enjoy large spells of possession and pressure as Georgia will look to frustrate, which should play nicely into a first half fouls bet.

Leg #3 - Bruno Fernandes to commit 1 or more fouls in the first half

Bruno Fernandes doesn't need much of an introduction here and a player we all know well. Portugal are big favourites here against Czech Republic but will not have it all their own way and Czech Republic come into the Euros in great form winning six of their last seven games.

Fernandes averages two tackles per game and 1.1 fouls per game, and he also received 12 yellow cards in all competitions for Manchester United last season.

Portugal will press high and there are few more passionate and hungrier than Bruno Fernandes who will be keen to make his mark and get Portugal off to a good start in their Euros campaign.

