Euro 2024 Day Five: Back 100/30 Calhanoglu on the Betfair Exchange

Turkey vs Georgia - 17:00

Everybody's 2020 dark horses Turkey kick off their campaign with a clash against the lowest ranked side in the competition, Georgia.

It might be four years behind the curve but I do have a good feeling about Vincenzo Montella's men.

They topped their qualification group for the first time in the nation's history, going unbeaten in their last six matches so will fancy their chances of emerging from Group F for the first time since Euro 2008.

It has not all been plain sailing though. The March friendlies against Hungary and Austria make for pretty bad reading as the Crescent-Stars narrowly lost against the former and were thumped 6-1 against the latter.

Captain Hakan Calhanoglu leads his nation into the Euro's off the back off a title winning season in Italy. The midfielder netted 13 goals (0.46 goals per 90) in Serie A and although he has never quite reached the same levels for his nation, he still boasts a tidy return of 18 goals in 86 caps (0.25 goals per 90).

Although he missed his last penalty in a Turkey shirt, Calhanoglu will resume spotkick responsibility and no doubt be on free kicks. Based on his international goals per 90 average and taking the opposition into account, his price to net appeals here.

Recommended Bet Back Hakan Calhanoglu to score anytime EXC 4.2

Portugal vs Czechia - 20:00

Matchday one wraps up with Portugal vs Czechia in Leipzig on Tuesday evening.

Roberto Martinez' side are a popular choice in the outright market after a stellar qualifying campaign. No nation scored more goals than Portugal's 34 and credit has to go to the manager. Not many would have inherited a disgruntled Cristiano Ronaldo, stuck with him as captain and built the side around him.

In hindsight, it looks ludicrous to exclude the nations all-time leading scorer but when Martinez took charge, it would have been easier to neglect CR7 then to embrace him.

Martinez did the latter and boy has it paid off as Ronaldo- the Euros all time leading scorer- repaid him with 10 goals in qualification.

The style of play in qualification was very easy on the eye. Seleção scored the most goals (36) and only conceded twice, both of which coming in one game, and took 30 points from the 30 on offer.

Martinez has found a way to utilise all of the talents at his disposal playing Bruno Fernandes centrally alongside Joao Palhinha with Joao Felix and Bernardo Silva operating off Ronaldo.

I expect the former to sparkle. Fernandes notched up eight assists in qualification and his price to grab one against Czechia appeals at 3.259/4.

Football Only Bettor: Euros Daily Podcast - listen here for Tuesday's tips!