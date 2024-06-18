Bet Builder Tips: Back Andy Robson's 5/1 best bet for two games on Tuesday

Leg #1 - Back Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to be fouled 2+ times

Georgia's hopes of making a splash at Euro 2024 will likely be pinned on star man Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. His ability to dribble at and beat players makes him a dangerous weapon in Georgia's armoury.

That was evident during the Crusaders' qualifying campaign, with Kvaratskhelia winning 21 free-kicks for his country en route to Euro 2024, an average that amounted to 2.33 per 90.

It makes the Georgian talisman an attractive prospect to be fouled at least twice against Turkey during this Group F curtain-raiser.

Leg #2 - Baris Alper Yilmaz to have 1+ shot on target

Baris Alper Yılmaz scored in Turkey's final friendly fixture before Euro 2024 and that strike should see him secure a spot in the starting XI against Georgia.

The Galatasaray winger has generally occupied the central striker role for the Crescent Stars in recent times, making him a prime candidate to work Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili at least once on Tuesday evening.

Georgia were conceding an average of 5.40 shots on target per game during Euro 2024 qualifying, so Yilmaz looks an appealing option to hit the target at Signal Iduna Park.



Leg #3 - Portugal to win

Portugal's performances during Euro 2024 qualifying had their supporters purring and they can assert their superiority against the Czech Republic at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday night. Roberto Martinez's men won all 10 of their qualifiers, meaning they haven't lost a competitive contest since exiting the 2022 World Cup.

The Selecao smashed home 36 goals across their 10 preliminary fixtures and if everything clicks into gear then they should overcome the Czechs with room to spare.

Portugal triumphed on both occasions when the pair met in the Nations League and it would be a surprise if they didn't put the Lions to the sword again.

Leg #4 - Tomas Soucek to commit 2+ fouls

With a backs-to-the-wall display anticipated from the Czech Republic, they may have to revert to the dark arts to fend off Portugal's fearsome frontline. As such, the Czechs should give away their fair share of fouls, with skipper Tomas Soucek one of the obvious candidates.

The West Ham workhorse was one of the Czech Republic's chief offenders during Euro 2024 qualifying, averaging 1.75 fouls per game. Expect to see Soucek on the referee's radar against a Portuguese side packed with talent all across the pitch.

