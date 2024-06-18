Euro 2024 Day Five Stat Pack: Czech Republic can fire shots at Portugal

Turkey vs Georgia (17:00) - Akturkoglu can strike at 12/5

Manchester United fans will know the name Kerem Aktürkoğlu - he scored in both Champions League meetings between Galatasaray and United last season.

His equaliser to level the game at 3-3 in Turkey was a special finish and one that stuck in mind. So, when assessing the likely goal threat for Turkey in this tournament his name stood out to me anyway - and my excitement for him to have a profitable tournament grew further when digging into his data when playing for his country.

He featured in all eight during a qualifying campaign that saw them finish above Croatia and head to Germany as group winners. A haul of just two goals isn't much to write home about but of players to have played over 150 minutes in qualifying his per 90 expected goals figure of 0.35 was the highest of any Turkish player.

It shows he is a big focal point in this team from his attacking midfield role. His 2.41 shots per 90 average also points to a player that is heavily involved in how this team construct their attacks. With all that in mind, I've been drawn in by his 12/53.40 anytime goalscorer price here.

Recommended Bet 1pt on Akturkoglu to score v Georgia SBK 12/5

Portugal vs Czech Republic (20:00) - Direct style could lead to high shot count

Portugal have been the pre-tournament buzz team at the prices. They possess a stacked squad in every position and won all 10 matches in qualification doing handstands, putting up some impressive metrics in the process.

But how strong is that form? That, along with overthinker extraordinaire Roberto Martinez in the dugout, is enough to keep me off the Portugal bandwagon at this stage. I think their current ante post price of 13/27.50 with the Betfair Sportsbook is about right.

This could be a fiddly encounter for them as a tournament opener. Unlike Portugal, I'm pretty confident in how the Czechs will approach this test. They will be in your face, get the ball forward quickly and try to create chances from sending ball into the box, looking for Patrick Schick and Tomas Soucek. No team attempted more open play crosses per 90 minutes than Czech Republic in qualifying (20.5) and they averaged 4.5 shots per 90 from headers, only Serbia averaged more.

Teams that play this way are always of interest for me in the total shots market as they play their football in the final third where obviously the chances of shooting at goal are higher.

They recorded a per 90 average of 16.63 shots in qualifying - the sixth highest of any team - that was more than England, Belgium and Italy.

Uefa European Championship Qualifiers - Top 10 Shots

Team Played Shots On target Av/Game France 8 168 21 Portugal 10 190 19 Spain 8 147 18.4 Netherlands 8 147 18.4 Croatia 8 144 18 Czechia 8 134 16.8 Austria 8 134 16.8 Switzerland 10 164 16.4 Poland 10 161 16.1 Italy 8 128 16 Denmark 10 157 15.7 Türkiye 8 124 15.5 Hungary 8 121 15.1 Belgium 8 120 15 Romania 10 146 14.6 Israel 11 160 14.5 Serbia 8 115 14.4 Rep. Ireland 8 113 14.1 Greece 10 141 14.1 Sweden 8 111 13.9 Slovakia 10 134 13.4 Armenia 8 106 13.3 Norway 8 106 13.3 England 8 102 12.8 Wales 10 127 12.7 Slovenia 10 122 12.2 Montenegro 8 97 12.1 Kosovo 10 118 11.8 Iceland 12 136 11.3 Georgia 10 112 11.2 Finland 11 120 10.9 N. Ireland 10 109 10.9 Ukraine 10 106 10.6 Bulgaria 8 84 10.5 Scotland 8 82 10.3 Bosnia 11 112 10.2 Belarus 10 98 9.8 Luxembourg 11 103 9.4 Kazakhstan 11 102 9.3 Albania 8 72 9 N. Macedonia 8 71 8.9 Moldova 8 71 8.9 Lithuania 8 63 7.9 Latvia 8 62 7.8 Azerbaijan 8 52 6.5 Malta 8 51 6.4 Estonia 9 57 6.3 Cyprus 8 48 6 Faroe Islands 8 41 5.1 Andorra 10 44 4.4 Liechtenstein 10 40 4 San Marino 10 34 3.4 Gibraltar 8 9 1.1

And although their choice of weak opposition if you include friendlies in their recent results makes these numbers a little skewed, it's hard to ignore the fact Czech Republic have posted at least 13 shots in 12 of their last 13 matches.

I think they can give their allocated shots line a real test here with the 5/61.84 about them registering nine shots looking so tasty that the higher lines need to be backed too. For the purposes of the tracked bets I'll be having a crack at the 13 or more shots line at 4/15.00.

Recommended Bet Back Czech Republic to post 13+ shots SBK 4/1

