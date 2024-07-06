England: Three Lions 9/4 to win Euro 2024 after penalty shoot-out win
England are through to the semi-final of Euro 2024 after beating Switzerland 5-3 on penalties. Mike Norman has the details and latest betting odds...
-
England come from behind to win on penalties
-
Southgate's men 9/43.25 to win Euro 2024
-
Champions Full Gallop - coming soon to ITV
-
Use Betfair's Safer Gambling Tools at Euro 2024
-
Head to our Euro 2024 HUB for today's best tips and previews!
England through to semi-final
England are 9/43.25 to win Euro 2024 after a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Switzerland on Saturday evening.
Gareth Southgate's men were held to a 1-1 draw in Dusseldorf but produced five superbly-taken penalties to win the shoot-out 5-3, with a meeting with Netherlands in Dortmund on Wednesday evening up next for the Three Lions.
We are down to the final four!-- Betfair Exchange (@BetfairExchange) July 6, 2024
Who wins #EURO2024?
Better but not brilliant
As was widely reported, Southgate named just one change to the starting XI against Slovakia with Ezri Konsa replacing the suspended Marc Guehi in the heart of England's defence, though the England boss elected to move Kyle Walker into a back three with Bukayo Saka playing as a right wing-back and Kieran Trippier on the left.
Saka was by far England' best performer during the first period, but despite getting into the box on occasions his cut-backs always fell at the feet of a Swiss defender.
However, despite not registering a shot on target in the first half England's performance was marked down as much better than the tepid displays against Denmark, Slovenia and Slovakia.
Another late goal saves Southgate
The second period was evenly-matched and was crying out for changes in order for one team to take the initiative, and it was Switzerland manager Murat Yakin who showed his hand first, making a double substitution that paid dividends thanks to a more attacking approach that resulted in Breel Embolo putting the Swiss side ahead with just 15 minutes remaining.
Southgate had to respond and did so by making a triple-substitution shortly after, and he was also rewarded when Saka cut in from the right to curl a long-range shot into the far corner in the 80th minute.
With the game ending 1-1, a cagey extra-time was played with the match eventually going to a penalty shoot-out.
Perfection from England
England's record in major tournament penalty shoot-out was poor going into Euro 2024 having won just two of nine in total and one of just five at European Championships, but you would never have known it when Cole Palmer stepped up to calmly put England ahead.
"I wouldn't wish that walk on my worst enemy"-- Betfair (@Betfair) July 6, 2024
England legend @alanshearer on what a penalty shootout is like...#ENGSUI | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/dhneS1sTET
Jorand Pickford then saved a soft Manuel Akanji spot kick that gave the Three Lions the initiative before further superbly-taken penalties from Jude Bellingham, Saka, Ivan toney and Trent Alexander-Arnold secured a 5-3 shoot-out win.
To Win Euro 2024:
- Spain 7/42.75
- England 9/43.25
- France 11/43.75
- Netherlands 9/25.50
*Odds correct as of 22:00 Saturday 6 July
Now read more Euro 2024 tips and previews here.
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
England: Three Lions 2/1 to win Euro 2024 after penalty shoot-out win
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Quarter-Final Stat Pack: Kane at 8/1 & Bellingham at 20/1 tipped
-
Football Betting Tips
England v Switzerland: Back Three Lions and a 10/1 Bet Builder treble
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Quarter-Final Tips: Back England penalties at 9/1 with Betfair Exchange
-
Football Betting Tips
Today's Euro 2024 Tips: Back boosted 6/1 fouls Acca across Saturday's two games