England: Three Lions 9/4 to win Euro 2024 after penalty shoot-out win

England through to semi-final

England are 9/43.25 to win Euro 2024 after a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Switzerland on Saturday evening.

Gareth Southgate's men were held to a 1-1 draw in Dusseldorf but produced five superbly-taken penalties to win the shoot-out 5-3, with a meeting with Netherlands in Dortmund on Wednesday evening up next for the Three Lions.

We are down to the final four!



Who wins #EURO2024? -- Betfair Exchange (@BetfairExchange) July 6, 2024

Better but not brilliant

As was widely reported, Southgate named just one change to the starting XI against Slovakia with Ezri Konsa replacing the suspended Marc Guehi in the heart of England's defence, though the England boss elected to move Kyle Walker into a back three with Bukayo Saka playing as a right wing-back and Kieran Trippier on the left.

Saka was by far England' best performer during the first period, but despite getting into the box on occasions his cut-backs always fell at the feet of a Swiss defender.

However, despite not registering a shot on target in the first half England's performance was marked down as much better than the tepid displays against Denmark, Slovenia and Slovakia.

Another late goal saves Southgate

The second period was evenly-matched and was crying out for changes in order for one team to take the initiative, and it was Switzerland manager Murat Yakin who showed his hand first, making a double substitution that paid dividends thanks to a more attacking approach that resulted in Breel Embolo putting the Swiss side ahead with just 15 minutes remaining.

Southgate had to respond and did so by making a triple-substitution shortly after, and he was also rewarded when Saka cut in from the right to curl a long-range shot into the far corner in the 80th minute.

With the game ending 1-1, a cagey extra-time was played with the match eventually going to a penalty shoot-out.

Perfection from England

England's record in major tournament penalty shoot-out was poor going into Euro 2024 having won just two of nine in total and one of just five at European Championships, but you would never have known it when Cole Palmer stepped up to calmly put England ahead.

"I wouldn't wish that walk on my worst enemy"



England legend @alanshearer on what a penalty shootout is like...#ENGSUI | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/dhneS1sTET -- Betfair (@Betfair) July 6, 2024

Jorand Pickford then saved a soft Manuel Akanji spot kick that gave the Three Lions the initiative before further superbly-taken penalties from Jude Bellingham, Saka, Ivan toney and Trent Alexander-Arnold secured a 5-3 shoot-out win.

- Spain 7/42.75

- England 9/43.25

- France 11/43.75

- Netherlands 9/25.50

*Odds correct as of 22:00 Saturday 6 July

