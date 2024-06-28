England v Slovakia: Vote in our poll and help us choose Sunday's Betfair Super Boost
Betfair are giving the Superboost options over to you ahead of England's last 16 meeting with Slovenia at the Euros. Simply vote in our Twitter poll and steer the bet your way!
-
Vote now for your England v Slovakia Super Boost selection!
-
Four options to choose from
-
Use Betfair's Safer Gambling Tools at Euro 2024
-
Head to our Euro 2024 HUB for today's best tips and previews!
Ahead of England's last 16 clash with Slovakia we are giving our followers the chance to pick our Super Boost selection.
Getting involved is simple - just head to Twitter to pick between the options.
We have four Super Boosts to choose from - three point to England dominance while one is more in keeping with what the Three Lions have shown so far at the Euros.
👆 We want you to pick our England v Slovakia Super Boost-- Betfair (@Betfair) June 27, 2024
🗳️ Vote below for your favourite#ENGSLO | #Euro2024
Kane to sport his shooting boots
The first option is captain Harry Kane to have one or more shots in the first half, a selection we will boost from 1/41.25 to evens.
The statistical steer for this bet is that Kane had five shots in the first half v Slovenia. Will he bring that form to this clash?
Slovakia to target England's star men
The second option is simple - Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham to be fouled. This bet will be boosted from 1/31.33 to even money.
The pair started the tournament being fouled an unbelievable 10 times in the opener against Serbia and have been fouled a combined 13 times in the group stages. Will history repeat? Vote if you think so!
Kane alone - for those who fancy either this boost or the first boost - is one of only two players at Euro 2024 so far to have recorded at least eight shots and won at least eight fouls.
England to start fast
Our third option is England to have a shot in the first 10 minutes of the game. We are going to push this one from 1/41.25 to evens.
Our pointer here is that twice in this tournament England have had 12 shots in a game (v Denmark, v Slovenia). Will they bring that form to the knockouts?
Another sad showing from Three Lions
Okay, let's be honest, England have been rubbish at the Euros so far (despite being tournament favourites) and our third option is for Gareth's boys to underwhelm again.
The final option is England not to have a shot in the first 10 minutes. This bet will be boosted from 2/13.00 to 3/14.00.
As most of you will surely know this bet landed in the Three Lions' last group game against Slovenia. Are we set for a repeat?
Now read more Euros tips in our Euro 2024 HUB
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Last16 Stat Pack: Germany fouls at 6/4 & Bastoni shots at 8/5
-
Football Betting Tips
Germany v Denmark: Hosts to net uncomfortable win
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Last 16 Opta Preview: Mbappe to make his mark and 11/4 England bet
-
Football Betting Tips
England's Route to Euro 2024 Final: Who, when and where the Three Lions play next
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Group B Review: Immaculate Spain look like tournament heavyweights