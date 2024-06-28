England v Slovakia: Vote in our poll and help us choose Sunday's Betfair Super Boost

Ahead of England's last 16 clash with Slovakia we are giving our followers the chance to pick our Super Boost selection.

Getting involved is simple - just head to Twitter to pick between the options.

We have four Super Boosts to choose from - three point to England dominance while one is more in keeping with what the Three Lions have shown so far at the Euros.

👆 We want you to pick our England v Slovakia Super Boost



June 27, 2024

Kane to sport his shooting boots

The first option is captain Harry Kane to have one or more shots in the first half, a selection we will boost from 1/41.25 to evens.

The statistical steer for this bet is that Kane had five shots in the first half v Slovenia. Will he bring that form to this clash?

Slovakia to target England's star men

The second option is simple - Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham to be fouled. This bet will be boosted from 1/31.33 to even money.

The pair started the tournament being fouled an unbelievable 10 times in the opener against Serbia and have been fouled a combined 13 times in the group stages. Will history repeat? Vote if you think so!

Kane alone - for those who fancy either this boost or the first boost - is one of only two players at Euro 2024 so far to have recorded at least eight shots and won at least eight fouls.

England to start fast

Our third option is England to have a shot in the first 10 minutes of the game. We are going to push this one from 1/41.25 to evens.

Our pointer here is that twice in this tournament England have had 12 shots in a game (v Denmark, v Slovenia). Will they bring that form to the knockouts?

Another sad showing from Three Lions

Okay, let's be honest, England have been rubbish at the Euros so far (despite being tournament favourites) and our third option is for Gareth's boys to underwhelm again.

The final option is England not to have a shot in the first 10 minutes. This bet will be boosted from 2/13.00 to 3/14.00.

As most of you will surely know this bet landed in the Three Lions' last group game against Slovenia. Are we set for a repeat?

