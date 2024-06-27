Euro 2024 Outright Winner: England back to 3/1 favs after favourable draw
Despite some below par performances and heavy criticism England are back as the new favourites to win Euro 2024 largely thanks to a kind draw, but for last week's favourites France it's a different story. Mike Norman has the details...
-
Three Lions are back to 3/14.00 favourites to win Euro 2024
-
France on the slide despite exact same record as England
-
Spain into 10/34.33 second favs after 100% group stage record
-
-
Betfair Traders say it's coming home
England are the new (old) 3/14.00 favourites to win Euro 2024 on the Betfair Sportsbook after finding themselves in the easier half of the draw going into the knockout stage of the tournament.
Gareth Southgate's men will play Slovakia in the Round of 16 on Sunday - full draw here - before facing Switzerland or Italy in the quarter final if successful.
They will then meet either Netherlands, Austria, Turkey or Romania in the semi-final if getting that far.
Netherlands - officially ranked seven in the world - are the highest-ranked nation other than England in that half of the draw, while in the other half of the draw the second (France), third (Belgium), sixth (Portugal), and eighth (Spain) ranked nations in the world are all located, as well as tournament hosts Germany.
✅ The official #Euro2024 last 16;-- Betfair (@Betfair) June 26, 2024
🇩🇪 Germany v Denmark 🇩🇰
🇪🇸 Spain v Georgia 🇬🇪
🇫🇷 France v Belgium 🇧🇪
🇵🇹 Portugal v Slovenia 🇸🇮
🇨🇭 Switzerland v Italy
🏴 England v Slovakia 🇸🇰
🇷🇴 Romania v Netherlands 🇳🇱
🇦🇹 Austria v Turkey 🇹🇷
Who are you backing? pic.twitter.com/6vtD0hQvmf
The Three Lions started Euro 2024 as the favourites to lift the trophy at around the 7/24.50 mark, but following some disappointing performances in Group C, Southgate's men drifted out to a high of 9/25.50 as France became the 3/14.00 favourites.
However, because of the kind draw England have received it now seems that traders and punters alike are starting to have their faith restored that the Three Lions can go all the way and bring the trophy home.
Immaculate Spain now second favs
Spain were the only nation in the group stage of Euro 2024 to win all three of their fixtures and they did so without conceding a single goal.
Luis de la Fuente's men play rank outsiders Georgia in the Round of 16 stage before a potential clash with Germany or Denmark in the quarter-final. They're just 1/71.14 to beat Georgia on Sunday, and they'll be strong favourites to win their quarter-final too, so their 10/34.33 quote to go all the way and win Euro 2024 is fully justified.
Should Spain reach the semi-final they will meet either France, Belgium, Portugal or Slovenia.
Les Bleus proving friendless
After heading the Outright Winner market before their 1-1 draw with Poland on Tuesday, France are now out to 11/26.50 fourth favourites to win Euro 2024 after finding themselves in the tough half of the draw.
Failure to win Group B means France will play Belgium next in the tie of the round, and should they win that then they will potentially face Portugal in the quarter-final before a possible meeting with Spain in the semi-final.
Les Bleus had an identical record to England in the group stage, winning one and drawing two of their games with scorelines of 1-0, 1-1 and 0-0, but given the half of the draw they now find themselves in their outright odds to win the tournament have drifted while England's have gone the other way.
Germany at 9/25.50 - Denmark up next - and Portugal 6/17.00 ahead of their Round of 16 tie against Slovenia are the only other two nations trading at single figures to win the tournament.
To Win Euro 2024:
- England 3/1
- Spain 10/3
- Germany 9/2
- France 11/2
- Portugal 6/1
- BAR 12/1
*Odds correct as of 10:30 Thusday 27 June
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
