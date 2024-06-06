Bet Builder Tips: Back 3/1 shot in England v Iceland with Harry Kane penalty angle

England v Iceland

Friday 7 June

Kick-off 19:45

The thought of playing Iceland naturally brings back some cold memories for England fans. Has there been a lower moment in the history of the national side than that 2-1 defeat at the 2016 Euros? Harry Kane taking corners. Joe Hart fumbling every shot. Jack Wilshere gone at the game. Depressing memories.

The disjointed, rudderless and unorganised side are a million miles away from this top-class England outfit now. Iceland went off 9/110.00 in 2016 to win that match, they are 25/126.00 to win at Wembley. Gareth Southgate's men are 1/141.07 to sign off for Euro 2024 with victory.

Whenever England play, the odds surrounding a penalty being awarded in the match always come to my attention. So, along with the Bet Builder outlined below, I'll certainly be having a stab at the 6/52.20 dangled by the Betfair Sportsbook on a penalty awarded in the match as a confident single selection.

Since Gareth Southgate took the job, England have won an incredible 35 penalties in 94 games. That's a ratio of a penalty being awarded to them of 0.37 per 90 minutes, which is a monster figure when you compare it other nations over the same period. Germany have won just 0.15 per 90 in that timeframe (14 in 92) and Spain 0.21 (19 in 89).

England opened the scoring from a penalty in the win over Bosnia where yet again an opposition were punished for defending too tight at set pieces. It's been a common avenue of success for Southgate's men, who are so dangerous and cause so much panic from set pieces.

Meanwhile, Iceland gave away five penalties in their European qualifying campaign - no team conceded more across Europe qualification. The numbers add up to equating that 6/52.20 being too big for my money, especially with the insurance of having Iceland on your side to win a penalty too. Remember, the penalty doesn't need to be scored, we just need one awarded. It looks a great bet to me and one to follow across England's European Championship campaign when the price is right.

Recommended Bet Back a penalty to be awarded SBK 6/5