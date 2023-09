3/1 3.95 EFL Cup Bet Builder for Man U v Palace

Ipswich backed to KO Wolves

Best bets for La Liga and Serie A

EFL Cup Tips and Predictions

Dan Fitch: "Ipswich are second in the Championship, having won their last four games. With home advantage, they stand a good chance of pulling off a minor shock against Wolves. Ipswich are 10/11 in the Draw No Bet market."

Paul Higham: "Palace arrive after a 0-0 against Fulham, in what was just the second time they've failed to score this season, but with so many changes likely they could struggle to make an impact.

"Brighton outplayed United but somehow they manaed to beat Wolves and Forest to maintain what's a strong home record.

"I'd give Palace more of a chance in the league game at full strength, but this will likely be a scrappy disjointed affair, without too many goals.

"Four of the last five meetings have gone under 2.5 goals and I fancy that'll be the case again, with just United's quality edging it for them in a Man Utd win win and under 2.5 goals at 3/1."

La Liga Tips and Predictions

Jamie Kemp: "After winning the Europa League in May, Sevilla look like a team locked in a permanent struggle to replicate their European form in La Liga.

"They're good on the big occasions, and relish being the underdog, but taking care of business week-to-week is a problem. Just one win in their last nine league games says as much.

"Almería, meanwhile, are turning out to be one of the most polarising teams in 2023-24 so far. They're rock bottom of La Liga, haven't won a game, haven't kept a clean sheet, and yet their performances haven't been entirely negative.

"Where certain moments and timing of events in games have gone against them, their capacity to generate chances and respond has actually been quite positive."

"Indeed, only Real Madrid and Barcelona have both had more shots and a higher xG total than Almería so far, with Vicente Moreno's side racking up 94 shots across their six games (for 10.2 xG)."

Serie A Tips and Predictions

Dan Fitch: "The Serie A surprise package Lecce, travel to Turin to meet Juventus on Tuesday night.

"Lecce are unbeaten this season (P5 W3 D2), which includes a win over Lazio and an away draw at Fiorentina. This is their biggest test so far, but Roberto D'Aversa's side should not be daunted. Juventus come into this game off the back of a 4-2 away loss at Sassuolo.

"With Lecce in fine form and Juve looking to bounce back with a win, it may make sense to avoid the results markets. Combine both teams to score with over 2.5 goals at 7/5."

