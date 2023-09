Get 3/1 3.95 on a low-scoring home win

Back 3/1 3.95 Bet Builder on fouls & shots

To say Man Utd needed that 1-0 win at Burnley is a massive understatement, but it still doesn't give Erik ten Hag too much wiggle room as the Carabao Cup holder host Crystal Palace on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils now get four games at Old Trafford on the spin, hosting Palace twice with a Premier League game to follow on from this cup tie - and that alone will make team selections interesting.

United are rightly 1/21.49 favourites being at home and still with a huge quality advantage in their squad - regardless of what some say about spending Ten Hag himself has spent over £330m on his players so there's no real excuses here.

Of course, Ten Hag will prioritise the two league games and the Champions League visit of Galatasaray ahead of the Carabao Cup, but with Roy Hodgson also likely to make changes United will still have the edge.

Back narrow home win

Palace arrive after a 0-0 against Fulham, in what was just the second time they've failed to score this season, but with so many changes likely they could struggle to make an impact.

Brighton outplayed United but somehow they manaed to beat Wolves and Forest to maintain what's a strong home record.

I'd give Palace more of a chance in the league game at full strength, but this will likely be a scrappy disjointed affair, without too many goals.

Four of the last five meetings have gone under 2.5 goals and I fancy that'll be the case again, with just United's quality edging it for them in a Man Utd win win and under 2.5 goals at 3/13.95.

Back Man Utd to win & under 2.5 goals @ 3/13.95 Bet now

This would seem a logical game for Sofyan Amrabat to start his first game for United after coming on for the last few minutes at Burnley.

He still managed to give a foul away even in a couple of minutes at Turf Moor, and we all know how he plays the game so 2+ fouls at 8/111.72 should be no problem.

Amrabat gave away 54 fouls in 29 Serie A games last season, and even a changed Palace side will still play at a Premier League pace.

Ten Hag's changes should also include playing a few youngsters to get them extra gamae time - including Hannibal Mejbri, who started at Burnley and impressed with his energy.

He's only had one shot this season, which he scored from, but given enough time here he'll have another one so we'll back him for 1+ shots on target at 8/131.60.

Alejandro Garnacho could also get back into the starting XI after starting the first two league games but none since - and when he's on the pitch he's always looking to create chances.

He also loves to shoot, and averages over four shots for every 90 minutes he's played this season - so again just the 1+ shot on target for Garnacho should land comfortably.