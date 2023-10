Both sides could make changes in repeat of 2023 final

It's a repeat of last year's Carabao Cup final at Old Trafford on Wednesday as holders Man Utd host a Newcastle side thirsty for revenge.

Naturally, Man Utd have been drawn at home - for an incredible 12th time in domestic cup competitions, with the run doing nothing to distinguish any 'warm balls' theories still kicking around.

At straihgt odds of 4,096/1 to be drawn at home 12 times, the run helped United to win this and make the FA Cup final last season, which together with making the Champions League was a hugely successful campaign.

It hasn't stopped the clouds surrounding the ownership though, and they're uneasy 11/102.08 favourites against 12/53.35 shots Newcastle, who have blossomed thanks to their Saudi backers but may have just started to get a bit of fatigue during a lucky draw at Wolves.

Team news is always crucial, and both sides are dealing with injuries so whoever goes strongest will have the edge, but it's really tough to back United with any sort of confidence right now.

Eddie Howe knows how much a trophy would mean to the Toon Army so I'd expect him to go quite strong, and even if Erik ten Gag makes changes, who exactly in that team is playing with any sort of form? At the prices we'll plump for an away win.

Worth a punt on a penalty

It's 7/42.70 for a penalty to be awarded at Old Trafford - something referee Robert Jones has already done this season.

The penalty against Fulham is the only one Man Utd have been given this season, while they've given away five.

Newcastle are yet to give away a spot-kick but have won three, including that shocker at Wolves, and the conditions for another look good.

If there are changes, it'll make for a bitty game, and if both teams are at full strength there's enough players capable of giving one away and, erm, 'winning' one too...

Scotty too hotty in Bet Builder offer

Who has got the best scoring rate in the Man Utd squad? The fact the answer is Scott McTominay tells you how poor the rest have been going forward.

The three-goal Scotsman also averages more shots on target per 90 minutes than any other Red Devil, so maybe the 13/27.40 on him as an anytime scorer here is worth a look.

He had that goal chalked off against Spain and even in a lacklustre team display in the derby he tested Ederson with two of his team's total of three shots on target.

Even if he doesn't start he'll be needed at some stage, and he showed against Brentford what he can also do off the bench.

However, it's the Bet Builders I want to head to here so we'll add in a little spice to McTominay to score.

And it's the 11/102.08 on the half-time draw that seems appropriate, with changes expected that can often lead to a scrappy start in games.

Newcastle under Howe have often gone safety-first in big games, while Man Utd really don't want to lose the crowd right away, so can't really afford to concede first - it all points to a cagey opening 45 minutes.