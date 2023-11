Cracks starting to appear for Moyes at West Ham

He's beaten Arsenal just once in last 26 meetings

West Ham v Arsenal

Wednesday November 1, 19:30

Live on Sky Sports

Hard to see Hammers hurting Arsenal

Overachievement always bites a manager in time.

The raising of expectation levels both internally and externally at a football club rarely ends well for the man in the charge, especially one who has proven to have limitations working consistently to a high level.

This scenario is one that is lurking around the corner for David Moyes, who masterminded West Ham's Europa Conference League success last season and produced some epic firefighting when times looked bleak.

But he has a squad packed full of talent now. Just look at the recruitment of Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus - both exceptional footballers, capable of winning major honours in the game. West Ham fans and the board can rightly expect to beat Everton at home.

The Hammers are now getting to a stage where a more forward-thinking, attack-minded manager is best suited to taking the club to the next level. The Hammers have won just one of their last six, drawing one and losing four. It's also three defeats in a week in all competitions.

And now Arsenal are at the door.

I'm always very apprehensive of investing in a Moyes side when they face up against elite opposition. His tactics of defending deep without the ball, relying on counter attacks and set pieces for attacking inspiration never changes - and why would they?

It's forged him a very successful career as a manager. Yet, his record when facing a 'big six' side is appalling. Since leaving Everton, Moyes has managed 40 times away at either Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea or Liverpool and has yet to register a victory in a league match, with just six of those ending in draws.

Granted, this is a home fixture against a heavily rotated Arsenal side but just one win against the Gunners in his last 26 games as a manager - added to West Ham's mediocre recent performance level - is enough for me to swerve the east Londoners in the outright market at 2/12.94 and give full respect to the away win at 11/102.08.

Eddie is full of energy in Carabao

Eddie Nketiah will be bouncing off the coach into the dressing room at the London Stadium after netting his first Premier League hat-trick on Saturday in the 5-0 demolition of Sheffield United.

Mikel Arteta would be bonkers to drop him despite the presence of a very tricky fixture with Newcastle on the horizon.

Keep him rolling. Strikers like Nketiah relish goals and he's certainly got the streak-factor to his game. There was a period last season where the striker scored seven goals in seven games, including in back-to-back fixtures against West Ham and Brighton during the Christmas period.

He knows where the goal is in the Carabao Cup, too. In 13 appearances, he's netted 11 goals - that record means no player has scored more goals in this competition since Nketiah made his debut in 2017.

I'm happy to jump aboard his goalscorer prices for this encounter in the hope his streaky nature shines once again in an Arsenal victory.

Back Arsenal to win & Nketiah to score @ 7/24.40 Bet now

Lewis Jones, aka Jones Knows, is Sky Sports' resident betting expert - follow his Premier League tips and predictions across Sky Sports each week.