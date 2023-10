Bettors back Arsenal before 4th Round

Liverpool favs with Man Utd drifting

Liverpool are the favourites to win the EFL Cup in 2023/24 but Arsenal have been attracting the most support on the Betfair Sportsbook ahead of the fourth round.

The Reds are 3/13.95 and the Gunners are 7/24.40 in the outright winner market as 16 teams prepare for their matches across Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mansfield host Port Vale and Middlesbrough travel to Exeter in Tuesday's two ties.

On Wednesday, there are six matches with record nine-time winners Liverpool going to Bournemouth on Wednesday while Arsenal face a London derby at West Ham.

Jurgen Klopp's team won the competition in 2022 and, in a season when they are not in the Champions League, winning a domestic cup could be a priority for them.

Arsenal backed to win EFL Cup 2023/24

Betfair punters have been getting behind Arsenal. Mikel Arteta's team have shown that last season's strong domestic performance was no one-off and they will be challenging for major trophies again in 2023/24.



The Spaniard won the FA Cup in 2020 and adding the EFL Cup this year would be another stage in the Gunners' bid to enjoy the type of glorious era they last enjoyed under Arsene Wenger in the late-1990s and early-2000s.

A trip to West Ham in the EFL Cup will not be easy, however, as the Hammers have shown that they are shrewd knockout competition players on the continent in the past couple of seasons.

Man Utd 4/1 4.80 before Newcastle test



The EFL Cup holders Manchester United 4/14.80 are enduring a difficult start to the season and their defeat to Manchester City on Sunday indicate that they are weaker this term.

United's insipid performance and chaotic tactics against City does not bode well for the visit of Newcastle in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Erik ten Hag's men beat Newcastle in last season's final but our previewer is backing the Magpies to get their revenge in a 20/121.00 Bet Builder.

Newcastle 5/15.80 showed in their recent Champions League demolition of Paris Saint-Germain that they are up for big cup nights and Eddie Howe's side will go to Old Trafford hungry for EFL Cup revenge.

Poch wary of another home Chelsea defeat

Chelsea are also 5/15.80 before their fourth round home tie against Blackburn.

They lost at home again in the Premier League on Saturday and Mauricio Pohcettino, who has never worn a trophy in England, will be desperate for them to get past the Championship club.

The other club from outside the top flight left in the competition is second-tier promotion candidates Ipswich. They are at home to Fulham on Wednesday and the Cottagers know they will face a fired-up Portman Road.

Everton v Burnley completes the fourth round as Sean Dyche faces his old club at Goodison Park.