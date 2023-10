Newcastle will take revenge at Old Trafford

Arsenal will edge London derby

Another win for Liverpool

Expect goals when Ipswich host Fulham

The chances of a shock in this one look slim, based on Exeter's form. Currently 17th in the table, they are without a win in seven games (D1 L6).

Middlesbrough lost 2-0 at home to Stoke over the weekend, but had previously been on a winning streak of seven matches. With Exeter failing to score in four of their last five home games, go with Boro to win to nil at 23/10.

Mansfield remain unbeaten across all competitions this season (P19 W9 D10). Due to the amount of draws, Nigel Clough's side are only fourth in League Two, but they remain tough cup opponents and have already won two penalty shootouts in this competition.

Port Vale are a division above in League One, yet they have not won any of their seven games since beating Sutton in the last round (D2 L5). Back Mansfield to win at 21/202.04.

There's a London derby on Wednesday, when West Ham take on Arsenal. The Hammers come into this one in poor form, with their defeat to Everton on Sunday being their third straight loss.

Arsenal won 1-0 at Brenford in the previous round, with a rotated side that nevertheless still contained a lot of quality players. Back the visitors to win at 6/52.16.

The Cherries picked up their first Premier League win of the season over the weekend, when they defeated Burnley 2-1.

Liverpool are likely to bring them back down to earth, with the Reds unbeaten in five (W4 D1). Back a Liverpool win and both teams to score at 15/82.84.

Chelsea looked like they may had turned a corner, but familiar problems resurfaced over the weekend when they lost 2-0 at home to Brentford.

They should be able to beat a Blackburn side that have just lost 1-0 at home to Swansea. Given Chelsea's difficulties with scoring, a narrow win looks likely and you can back a home victory and under 2.5 goals at 5/23.50.

The Toffees' surprise victory at West Ham means that they have now won four of their last six games, which includes a 2-1 triumph at Aston Villa in the last round.

Burnley come into this game on the back of three straight losses, following their defeat at Bournemouth. All have seen a minimum of three goals scores, so let's back an Everton win and over 2.5 goals at 12/53.35.

Ipswich's victory against Plymouth extended their unbeaten record to eleven games (W9 D2), which includes a 3-2 win over Wolves in the previous round.

With the Championship side looking set for a second successive promotion, there is no reason why they can't beat Fulham, but the visitors did put out a strong side in the last-32 against Norwich. Play safe by backing both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 4/51.77.

The main attraction of this round is a repeat of last season's final. Manchester United are under pressure having lost 3-0 at home to their local rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

It was their fourth defeat in nine games at Old Trafford this season (W5), with all of their victories coming against sides that you would expect them to beat. Newcastle do not fall into this category and they look great value to exact revenge with a win at 12/53.35.