EFL Cup Tipsheet: Predictions and best bets for Wednesday night's fixtures

Find a bet for each of Wednesday's four EFL Cup games

In-form Bantams can trouble the Toon

Johnson to jink his way through Donny's defence

Bukayo to shine in Burslem

Newcastle vs Bradford - Visitors to test their Tyneside hosts Wednesday, 19:45 - Live on Sky Sports Football It's fair to say that Newcastle's start to the season has been stuttering. Yes, Eddie Howe's men haven't been helped by needlessly prolonged transfer wranglings, but they have picked up just a single victory so far and have failed to find the net in four of those. They managed just a single shot on target at the weekend at the Vitality, and their only success has come against winless Wolves. Nevertheless, Howe will see this as a good opportunity to kickstart his team's season, and he will be keen for his side to defend their trophy, having enjoyed success in this competition last season when picking up their first silverware in 70 years. Bradford have made a remarkable start to the campaign with the West Yorkshire side sitting top of the embryonic League One table. They beat previous leaders Cardiff at the weekend and have suffered just a single defeat so far this campaign. Moreover, they have progressed to this stage of the competition by beating Championship opposition, eliminating Stoke and Blackburn in their own backyards. Newcastle will make changes and are likely to rest a few key players; although a relatively strong XI will be named. Bradford are likely to go full strength for this, although Jenson Metcalfe, Stephen Humphrys and the talismanic Andy Cook will all be pushing for starts. The visitors have confidence flowing through their veins, and although they may not win this tie, they should have enough firepower to get on the scoresheet. Recommended Bet Back Over 0.5 Bradford Team Goals SBK 11/10

Spurs vs Doncaster - Brennan to break Donny hearts Wednesday, 19:45, Live on Sky Sports+ App There have been plenty of positives to Thomas Frank's tenure at Spurs so far. The Dane has overseen three wins from his opening five PL games and they edged past Villarreal in the Champions League, despite putting in a so-so performance. The former Brentford manager named a strong XI for that fixture, however, this game will offer him the opportunity to give some of the fringe players an opportunity to impress. Dane Scarlett, Mathys Tel and Brennan Johnson could all come in, while keeper Antonin Kinsky could also be given game time here. Johnson remains a dangerous player and despite being largely restricted to appearances from the bench in recent weeks, he's still managed four shots this season, two of which landed on target. He netted on the opening weekend against Burnley, yet he has fallen down the pecking order slightly and will use this game as an opportunity to stake a claim for a starting spot at the weekend. Doncaster are another promoted side who have taken to League One, and they remain the only side to beat leaders Bradford so far this season. They come into this game off the back of consecutive defeats, and two of their three losses have come on the road so far. They will put up a good fight and trouble the home defence, but Spurs should have too much quality for them. Recommended Bet Back Brennan Johnson to Score Anytime SBK 13/10

Huddersfield vs Man City - High-scoring encounter in West Yorkshire Wednesday, 19:45, Live on Sky Sports Premier League There was plenty of positivity surrounding Huddersfield at the beginning of the season, despite doubts surrounding the appointment of the inexperienced Lee Grant. The Terriers have started the season quickly, although their last few results have started to ring some alarm bells amongst supporters. Nevertheless, if the former Man United employee can mastermind an EFL Cup victory on Wednesday night, the drab 0-0 vs Burton and 3-1 loss to Barnsley will be quickly forgotten. Manchester City haven't hit their stride yet, and they've had a busy few weeks with a Thurs-Sun-Weds schedule. As a result, Pep is likely to rest some key players including Erling Haaland, who suffered a minor back complaint against Arsenal. This is likely to be a heavily rotated XI, although Phil Foden, Savinho, Oscar Bobb and Rico Lewis are all likely to be given minutes. Huddersfield have looked suspect at the back and they cannot call upon Jack Whatmough here, who is still recovering from an injury. There's every chance that the hosts get on the scoresheet, as City have struggled to keep clean sheets this season. I'm expecting an open and entertaining encounter. Recommended Bet Back Over 3.5 Goals SBK 1/1