EFL Cup Tipsheet: Predictions and best bets for Wednesday night's fixtures
Four EFL Cup fixtures take place on Wednesday night with Man City, Spurs and Arsenal among the teams in action. Jack Critchley previews the quartet of matches with a bet for each game from the final set of third round matches...
-
-
In-form Bantams can trouble the Toon
-
Johnson to jink his way through Donny's defence
-
Bukayo to shine in Burslem
-
-
Newcastle vs Bradford - Visitors to test their Tyneside hosts
Wednesday, 19:45 - Live on Sky Sports Football
It's fair to say that Newcastle's start to the season has been stuttering. Yes, Eddie Howe's men haven't been helped by needlessly prolonged transfer wranglings, but they have picked up just a single victory so far and have failed to find the net in four of those. They managed just a single shot on target at the weekend at the Vitality, and their only success has come against winless Wolves. Nevertheless, Howe will see this as a good opportunity to kickstart his team's season, and he will be keen for his side to defend their trophy, having enjoyed success in this competition last season when picking up their first silverware in 70 years.
Bradford have made a remarkable start to the campaign with the West Yorkshire side sitting top of the embryonic League One table. They beat previous leaders Cardiff at the weekend and have suffered just a single defeat so far this campaign. Moreover, they have progressed to this stage of the competition by beating Championship opposition, eliminating Stoke and Blackburn in their own backyards.
Newcastle will make changes and are likely to rest a few key players; although a relatively strong XI will be named. Bradford are likely to go full strength for this, although Jenson Metcalfe, Stephen Humphrys and the talismanic Andy Cook will all be pushing for starts. The visitors have confidence flowing through their veins, and although they may not win this tie, they should have enough firepower to get on the scoresheet.
Spurs vs Doncaster - Brennan to break Donny hearts
Wednesday, 19:45, Live on Sky Sports+ App
There have been plenty of positives to Thomas Frank's tenure at Spurs so far. The Dane has overseen three wins from his opening five PL games and they edged past Villarreal in the Champions League, despite putting in a so-so performance. The former Brentford manager named a strong XI for that fixture, however, this game will offer him the opportunity to give some of the fringe players an opportunity to impress. Dane Scarlett, Mathys Tel and Brennan Johnson could all come in, while keeper Antonin Kinsky could also be given game time here.
Johnson remains a dangerous player and despite being largely restricted to appearances from the bench in recent weeks, he's still managed four shots this season, two of which landed on target. He netted on the opening weekend against Burnley, yet he has fallen down the pecking order slightly and will use this game as an opportunity to stake a claim for a starting spot at the weekend.
Doncaster are another promoted side who have taken to League One, and they remain the only side to beat leaders Bradford so far this season. They come into this game off the back of consecutive defeats, and two of their three losses have come on the road so far. They will put up a good fight and trouble the home defence, but Spurs should have too much quality for them.
Huddersfield vs Man City - High-scoring encounter in West Yorkshire
Wednesday, 19:45, Live on Sky Sports Premier League
There was plenty of positivity surrounding Huddersfield at the beginning of the season, despite doubts surrounding the appointment of the inexperienced Lee Grant. The Terriers have started the season quickly, although their last few results have started to ring some alarm bells amongst supporters. Nevertheless, if the former Man United employee can mastermind an EFL Cup victory on Wednesday night, the drab 0-0 vs Burton and 3-1 loss to Barnsley will be quickly forgotten.
Manchester City haven't hit their stride yet, and they've had a busy few weeks with a Thurs-Sun-Weds schedule. As a result, Pep is likely to rest some key players including Erling Haaland, who suffered a minor back complaint against Arsenal. This is likely to be a heavily rotated XI, although Phil Foden, Savinho, Oscar Bobb and Rico Lewis are all likely to be given minutes. Huddersfield have looked suspect at the back and they cannot call upon Jack Whatmough here, who is still recovering from an injury. There's every chance that the hosts get on the scoresheet, as City have struggled to keep clean sheets this season. I'm expecting an open and entertaining encounter.
Port Vale vs Arsenal - Saka to sink Vale
Wednesday, 20:00, Live on Sky Sports Main Event
Port Vale's reward for knocking Birmingham out of the competition is a glamour tie with Arsenal. Darren Moore's side have made a slow start in the league, and it's their EFL Cup exploits that have given the fans something to shout about, and this should be an enjoyable occasion for the Burslem faithful. Vale have issues at wing back, with several injuries leaving just Liam Gordon and Jordan Gabriel as options in that area. At the top of the pitch Vale have found their shooting boots in the last couple of weeks, boosted by the arrival of Devante Cole, who has hit the ground running.
Arsenal eventually found a way past Manchester City at the weekend, and Mikel Arteta's priority will be to get through this fixture without picking up any further injuries. Noni Madueke is the latest player to suffer a setback, but Bukayo Saka is slowly returning to fitness, and this game looks ripe for him to build up his fitness. Even if his minutes are managed, he should enjoy an opportunity to drive at the home defence. Arsenal are an incredibly short price to win this game and they will be expected to rack up a few goals. Saka, if given enough time on the pitch, should be among the goalscorers.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
