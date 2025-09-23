Wednesday's Europa League Tips: Back Betis to beat Forest & Bhoys to bag 12/5 Belgrade draw

20:00 kick-off

Live on Discovery+ & TNT Sports 1

Forest return to European football after three decades and have Europa League champion Ange Postecoglou at the helm in pursuit of what would be an outrageous back-to-back trophy double with two different sides.

Away at Betis is a tough opener for Forest, with former Man City boss Manuel Pellegrini's side reaching last year's Conference League final and have won 11 of 18 home European group games.

There's usually goals when Betis play - 17 of their last 18 saw both teams score and six of eight Europa League home games saw over 2.5 goals - and their attacking intent could play into 11/53.20 Forest's hands. But Big Ange hasn't quite got his message across yet and I think this could come just a bit too soon for his new side to deal with a pretty savvy Eurpoean outfit. At odds-against Betis look a decent price to me.

Recommended Bet Back Real Betis to win SBK 23/20

20:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports Extra & Discovery+

Braga battled through three qualifying rounds to take up their regular place in the group stage, but it's a tough opener for the Portuguese side against the Dutch league leaders who only lost their perfect start to the season at the weekend thanks to a 98th-minute equaliser from AZ Alkmaar.

Robin van Persie's side have been banging in the goals in their unbeaten start but are the 2/13.00 outsiders here thanks to just one away win in this competition in 19 attempts. So I'm not confident enough to back them to win this one but with 2+ goals in seven games out of eight we'll go with them to find another couple of goals in Portugal.

Recommended Bet Back Feyenoord to score 2+ goals SBK 11/8

20:00 kick-off

Live on Discovery+ & TNT Sports 3

Roma beat derby rivals Lazio at the weekend so will be full of confidence - if not energy - as they head to the south of France as 5/42.25 favourites to beat Nice, who lost 4-1 at Brest in the latest defeat of a difficult start to the season.

New Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini played a thrilling style at Atalanta, but all four games with his new side have finished 1-0 this season and seven of their last 10 overall, while five of Nice's last six home games have seen just one side score. A low scoring away win is the preference here.

Recommended Bet Back Roma to win & under 2.5 goals SBK 4/1

20:00 kick-off

Live on Discovery+ & TNT Sports 2

Both of these suffered Champions League qualifying upsets, Celtric losing to Kazakhstan's Kairat Almaty while Red Star got knocked out by Pafos of Cyprus, so now the aim is to make amends by going deep in the Europa League.

Belgrade can be a daunting trip but Brendan Rodgers' men are 11/82.38 favourites to win the game, with Red Star 15/82.88 to improve on their three-game win streak that's seen them score 14 goals. The Bhoys have conceded just the one goal in six though so this one looks like being a tight one.

And I wouldn't be too surprised if this one ended up all square.

Recommended Bet Back the draw SBK 12/5

20:00 kick-off

Live on Discovery+ & TNT Sports Extra

The Germans are odds on at 4/71.57 after four straight home wins in the Europa League and after back-to-back wins domestically scoring three goals in each - which is what Basel have also managed albeit at a lower level in Switzerland.

Basel have seen both teams score in nine of 11 and obviously carry a goal threat, which comes in handy as Freiburg's last seven home games have also all seen goals at both ends - these teams should ensure that run continues.

Recommended Bet Back Freiburg win & both teams to score SBK 21/10

20:00 kick-off

Live on Discovery+ & TNT Sports Extra

Six wins in eight for deposed Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb, who have a tidy record at this stage of this competition with 12 wins, five draws and just two defeats in the last 19 outings, but they're still home underdogs at 15/82.88.

Jose Mourinho left Fenerbahce after failing to make the Champions League, and the 5/42.25 favourites here are still getting used to life under Domenico Tedesco. I think they'll win this but I'd rather take a goalscorer bet on here on Youssef En-Nesyri - who has bagged five in five for club and country.

Recommended Bet Back Youseff En-Nesyri anytime scorer SBK 13/10

20:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports Extra & Discovery+

Not often you get the Swedish and Bulgarian champions facing each other, that's the beauty of the Europa League. Malmo are 8/111.73 at home but have just one win in 16 in the competition.

Like Malmo, Ludogorets dropped out of the Champions League in qualifying, but their away record in the Europa League isn't much to write about either as they're winless in 16 road games, but after two domestic away draws maybe they can make it three in a row here.