EFL Cup: Liverpool 7/2 favourites as holders Newcastle draw Spurs in fourth round
Get the latest EFL Cup odds after the draw for the fourth round pitted favourites Liverpool against Crystal Palace and the holders Newcastle to face Tottenham in an intriguing tie...
Liverpool favs ahead of fourth round tie against Palace
Newcastle v Tottenham is tie of last 16
Grimsby eye Bees upset and Arsenal play Brighton
Liverpool are 7/24.50 favourites to win EFL Cup after the draw for the fourth round landed the Premier League champions a home tie against Crystal Palace.
Record signing Alexander Isak opened his account for Arne Slot's team in the third round as they came through a tricky match against Championship club Southampton.
The Eagles beat the Reds in the Community Shield and host them in the Premier League this weekend. So they will be well-acquainted by the time they meet in the week beginning 27 October.
The tie of the round looks to be at St James' Park where holders Newcastle 7/18.00 will take on Tottenham 9/110.00. Spurs beat Doncaster 3-0 last night and Thomas Frank could see the EFL Cup as his best chance of winning silverware in his first season with the north London club.
Arsenal 13/27.50 will be at home to Brighton 10/111.00 in another intriguing all-Premier League tie.
Manchester City 9/25.50 have a great record in the competition under Pep Guardiola who could regard it as another potential building block for success ahead of a fourth round trip to Swansea.
Wales is buzzing with EFL Cup talk today after Wrexham were drawn against Cardiff City in what will be the teams' first encounter since 2002.
Grimsby, who knocked out Manchester United in round two, take on Premier League Brentford and will be fired up to cause another upset.
Betfair football punter scores with £12K win
The third round of the EFL Cup produce plenty of excitement but one football punter had a more dramatic time than most on Wednesday evening.
As you can see, they won over £12K from a £2 13-fold acca:
🔮 Bet of the week!-- Betfair (@Betfair) September 25, 2025
A cool £12k from a £2 13-fold 👏 pic.twitter.com/BoeNkvkWs3
Full EFL Cup fourth-round draw
Arsenal v Brighton
Grimsby Town v Brentford
Swansea City v Manchester City
Newcastle United v Tottenham
Wrexham v Cardiff City
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Chelsea
Wycombe v Fulham
Now read tips for Thursday's Europa League including Aston Villa
