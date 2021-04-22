Carabao Cup Final Odds: Can underdogs Spurs bounce their way to glory?

Manchester City are odds-on favourites to win the Carabao Cup on Sunday inside 90 minutes while Tottenham are 5/1 outsiders. That makes sense when you consider the respective fortunes of the two teams.

City lost their FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea last weekend and were beaten by Leeds in the Premier League prior to that. But they are cruising towards the Premier League title and are favourites to win the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola's hunger for silverware is insatiable and he will have his players primed to seal their first trophy of the season here.

Spurs, on the other hand, sacked Jose Mourinho as their manager six days before Sunday's final and will go into it with rookie caretaker Ryan Mason in charge. He is 14/1 to get the job on a permanent basis and, our ambassador Dimitar Berbatov, thinks winning would boost the 29-year-old's chances.

It would mean Mason had achieved something none of Andre Villas-Boas, Tim Sherwood, Mauricio Pochettino or Mourinho had managed.

Berba's backing his old club

Berbatov scored the last time Spurs won this (or any) competition in 2008 and he thinks they have a chance.

Stephen Tudor also says you should back the upset. Spurs, under Mason, are an unknown quantity. There's no telling how they'll play but they are expected to be more adventurous than they were under Mourinho.

Stephen thinks Spurs in Extra-Time in the Method of Victory market could be the way to go.

Lethal attacks point to goals

Spurs beat City 2-0 back in November but the Citizens wiped the floor with them 3-0 a couple of months ago.

It's going to take one heck of a new manager bounce for Spurs to beat City but the relief factor, at being shot of Mourinho, could help: Manchester United won their first match without him 5-1 in 2018, while Chelsea won 3-1 two days after he was dismissed by Roman Abramovich in 2015.

Admittedly, in neither instance were those sides playing against the Premier League's best defence but it does seem that players find it cathartic, smashing in goals after the Portuguese curmudgeon has departed. Spurs still have one of the best forward lines in Europe, with Harry Kane scoring five in his last three appearances for the club, although there are doubts about his fitness for Sunday.

Keep an eye on the teamsheets but remember that Gareth Bale has an excellent record of scoring in finals, as Liverpool fans know, and could find a new lease of life post-Jose. He's one I'd consider backing to score at any time.

Son Heung-Min has been quiet recently but he scored against City earlier this season and has five goals in his last six appearances against them.

As noted, the two meetings between the teams both involved clean sheets for the winners. In a winner takes all final, and with Spurs likely to be playing with more freedom, it makes sense that both teams to score is 9/10. The last time these sides met in a cup competition, it ended 4-3 to Spurs in their memorable Champions League quarter-final second leg in 2019.

It is rare for Spurs to draw a blank - in fact, it has happened just once in their last 13 matches. At Wembley, they should at least find the net and, with seven conceded in the Lilywhites' past three, City should strike at the other end, so both teams to score is the bet.

We'll have more previews and tips for the Carabao Cup final in the build up to Sunday's match.