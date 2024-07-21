The Daily Acca: Samba Sunday in this 9/2 treble

No clean sheets in Belo Horizonte

Another away defeat for Corinthians

Mid-table duo to find the net

Vasco da Gama head to Arena MRV in great form having won their last four matches, and taken 13 points from the last 15 available.

Atletico MG are two places above them in the table, and while they have picked up four points from their two latest outings, prior to that they were beaten by both Flamengo and Botafogo - albeit those two clubs are title contenders.

I am expecting goals this evening, with this selection landing in all four of the hosts' last four at home, and seven of their last eight including their away fixtures too.

The visitors have netted in each of their last three on the road, but it's just one away clean sheet all season for them.

Bahia have dropped to fifth place in Serie A, having lost three of their last five league outings. Their other two were victories though, and I expect them to make that three wins against Corinthians tonight.

The away side have always struggled on the road, and this season is no different. Their current record is played nine, drawn two and lost seven, and they failed to score in seven of those games.

The selection had won all seven of their home matches this term prior to their shock loss to Cuiaba last weekend, but this is a great opportunity to get back on track.

We finish with the fixture between RB Bragantino and Athletico PR, and this mid-table clash should see both teams scoring.

The hosts drew 1-1 in the Copa Sudamericana during the week, and that was their ninth game out of their last 10 to finish with neither side keeping a clean sheet.

Athletico Paranaense also drew 1-1 in the Copa Sudamericana in midweek, and that was their eighth match out of 11 to see this selection land.

Recommended Bet Back Bahia to Win, and BTTS in both Atletico MG v Vasco da Gama & Bragantino v Athletico PR SBK 9/2

Now read Kevin Hatchard's Football Bet of the Day