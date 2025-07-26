The Daily Acca: Botafogo to win in this 7/1 Brazilian Treble
It's a 7/18.00 Daily Acca from Brazil for Paul Robinson today, and the last time he was tipping in Serie A, he delivered a 9/25.50 winner.
-
Bragantino to deliver at big odds
-
Botafogo to get back into the title race
-
Mirassol's fine campaign to continue
Leg 1 Bragantino (90mins) @ 21/103.10 (22:30)
Fortaleza's fourth placed finish in last season's Serie A is a distant memory now, as 14 matches into the new campaign, they sit second from bottom with just 11 points to their name.
Renato Paiva has been installed as their new boss following his sacking by Botafogo after the Club World Cup, and while he ended their losing streak in his first game in charge last weekend, it was still only a 1-1 draw.
Bragantino are in fourth place, and while they have just lost twice in the space of a week, they feel a bit overpriced to pick another away victory tonight.
The visitors have already won four of seven on their travels this term, and that includes a success at Corinthians, which is historically a very difficult place to pick up a result.
Leg 2 Botafogo (90mins) @ 8/151.53 (22:30)
On the subject of Corinthians, they have to travel to the reigning champions tonight, and I just don't see them coming away with anything from the game.
The hosts picked up a famous victory against PSG during the CWC, and they have returned to domestic action in good form under their new manager, Davide Ancelotti.
As a son of Carlo, he has a lot to live up to in the dugout, but he has started with two victories and a draw, and his team are yet to concede a goal under his leadership.
Corinthians have never been great travellers, and they have only won once away from home all season. It's four defeats from their last seven attempts, and that includes a 4-0 thrashing at Flamengo.
Leg 3 Mirassol (90mins) @ 8/111.73 (22:30)
The selection have performed above expectations since their promotion from Serie B, as after 14 fixtures in the top flight, they are up in seventh place.
Mirassol are currently unbeaten in seven league matches - winning on five occasions - and their home record this year reads - played six, won four and drawn two.
Vitoria are in 15th place in the standings, and while they have lost just one of four since the league returned from it's month long break, they are winless on the road this season - losing four of their eight to date.
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 208pts
Returned: 200.66pts
P/L: -7.34pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Women's Euro 2025
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
England v Spain Euro 2025 Final: Basel battle to be tight and tense
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League 2025/26: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship 2025/26: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Football Betting Tips
EFL League Two 2024-2025 Tips: Read our season preview including a 1-24 prediction for every team
-
Football Betting Tips
Saturday Football Tips: Strict ref can help 10/1 Bet Builder land