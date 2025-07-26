The Daily Acca: Botafogo to win in this 7/1 Brazilian Treble

Bragantino to deliver at big odds

Botafogo to get back into the title race

Mirassol's fine campaign to continue

Fortaleza's fourth placed finish in last season's Serie A is a distant memory now, as 14 matches into the new campaign, they sit second from bottom with just 11 points to their name.

Renato Paiva has been installed as their new boss following his sacking by Botafogo after the Club World Cup, and while he ended their losing streak in his first game in charge last weekend, it was still only a 1-1 draw.

Bragantino are in fourth place, and while they have just lost twice in the space of a week, they feel a bit overpriced to pick another away victory tonight.

The visitors have already won four of seven on their travels this term, and that includes a success at Corinthians, which is historically a very difficult place to pick up a result.

On the subject of Corinthians, they have to travel to the reigning champions tonight, and I just don't see them coming away with anything from the game.

The hosts picked up a famous victory against PSG during the CWC, and they have returned to domestic action in good form under their new manager, Davide Ancelotti.

As a son of Carlo, he has a lot to live up to in the dugout, but he has started with two victories and a draw, and his team are yet to concede a goal under his leadership.

Corinthians have never been great travellers, and they have only won once away from home all season. It's four defeats from their last seven attempts, and that includes a 4-0 thrashing at Flamengo.

The selection have performed above expectations since their promotion from Serie B, as after 14 fixtures in the top flight, they are up in seventh place.

Mirassol are currently unbeaten in seven league matches - winning on five occasions - and their home record this year reads - played six, won four and drawn two.

Vitoria are in 15th place in the standings, and while they have lost just one of four since the league returned from it's month long break, they are winless on the road this season - losing four of their eight to date.