The Daily Acca: Back Club World Cup treble at 5/1

Atletico Madrid to beat Botafogo

Porto to prove too strong for Al Ahly

A result of convenience for Inter Miami and Palmeiras

Assuming that PSG beat the Seattle Sounders, Atletico Madrid not only need to beat Botafogo to qualify this evening, they also have to do it by at least a two goal margin.

Given that fact, I am happy to back a victory for Atleti, even though I really respect Botafogo as a team in this competition.

The Brazilians beat PSG last time in a big upset, but it can often be hard to hit the right note when you know that you don't need to win, or even draw to qualify.

Diego Simeone's side bounced back from their hammering from the Champions League winners, when beating Seattle last time, and while I am backing them to win here, I am not 100% convinced that they will qualify.

Porto need to win to have any hope of qualifying from Group A, and even then they need the other result to go their way.

In fairness to the Portuguese team, they have already faced the two best opponents in the group, and things get a bit easier now in the shape of Al Ahly.

The reigning Egyptian champions held Inter Miami to a goalless draw in their opener, but they were no match for Palmeiras in their 2-0 defeat last time.

The Europeans haven't enjoyed their finest campaign, but they are still a cut above Al Ahly, and should at least give themselves a chance by picking up the three points.

Tournament football often throws up scenarios where a certain result would favour both teams, and the Club World Cup is no different, as both these two know that a draw sees them moved into the knockout rounds.

I fully expect a slightly subdued clash between Inter Miami and Palmeiras tonight, and if the scores are still level around the hour mark, I can't see either of them taking too much of a risk to score a winner.

I appreciate that the draw odds are shorter than they usually would be, but that is the case for a reason, and history would tell us that sometimes it's best to back the obvious.

Recommended Bet Back Atletico Madrid & Porto to Win, and the Draw in Inter Miami v Palmeiras SBK 5/1

