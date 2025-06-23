Monday Football Tips: Back 15/2 Bet Builder in crunch CWC clash

Bet of the Day

Monday's football props bet of the day comes in the FIFA Club World Cup

Our football props column has a 15/2 Bet Builder for Monday's FIFA Club World Cup showdown between Atletico Madrid and Botafogo.

  • Jesus has scored in both CWC games & 5 of his last 7

  • Artur fouled multiple times in 6 of his last 9 starts

  • Back Bet Builder double at around 15/28.50

Atletico Madrid v Botafogo
Monday 23 June, 20:00
The final round of group-stage matches gets under way at the FIFA Club World Cup on Monday.

In Group B, having won their opening two matches, including a shock victory over Paris Saint-Germain, Botafogo only need a point to book their passage to the next round.

Atletico, on the other hand, know even a win might not be enough for them to progress. Goals look a must for them with goal difference possibly playing a part - their GD suffered a big dent when they lost 4-0 to PSG in their opening game.

That lacklustre display has to be a concern ahead of this clash.

Brazilian sides went unbeaten through the first two rounds of group games, winning six of eight, and this particular one is flowing with confidence.

Botafogo's 1-0 victory over European champions PSG made it eight wins from their last nine games. The other was drawn.

South America's reigning champions lost several players in the off-season so their slow start to the campaign can be explained. However, it now appears the new-look team has gelled, albeit other players will be moving on soon.

Leg 1: Igor Jesus anytime goalscorer

One of those is Igor Jesus, set to join Nottingham Forest in time for the new Premier League season.

He's been a shining light for Fogo so far, scoring in both games. Very strong in the air, the Brazilians will target him with crosses into the box and Atleti are not the defensive wall they once were.

Jesus has scored in five of those nine unbeaten matches (two of which he's missed) and, at 11/43.75, looks a tempting price to do so again, especially when you consider Atleti seem likely to be pressing forward for much of this game, potentially leaving gaps for the centre forward to exploit.

Leg 2: Artur to be fouled 2+ times

To complete our Bet Builder, let's add Artur to be fouled 2+ times.

The Botafogo star has drawn three fouls in each of his CWC games so far and has now won the 2+ bet in six of his last nine starts.

Artur usually lines up wide on the right and that will put him up against left-back Javi Galan, who happens to be Atleti's top fouler.

7/52.40 looks the wrong price for this bet and takes our double to around the 15/28.50 mark.

Recommended Bet

Back Igor Jesus anytime scorer & Artur to be fouled 2+ times in Atletico Madrid v Botafogo @ 15/28.50

SBK15/2

Recommended bets

