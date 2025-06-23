Club World Cup Day Nine: Back red cards all round at 90/1

Busy morning for Man City's stopper?

Manchester City v Al-Ain

02:00 BST Monday

Group G is shaping us exactly as expected.

Ahead of the second round of fixtures, Juventus top the table on goal-difference (+5) with Manchester City in second (+2 GD).

Should the pair win their next games, as they are odds on to do, it will set up a shootout for top spot when they square off in the final group match.

Manchester City must get past Al-Ain in the early hours of Monday morning first though.

The Cityzens got off to a flying start in their opening game against Wydad Casablanca where Phil Foden impressed.

He netted within two minutes to end a six month drought before setting up Jeremy Doku for City's second. Signs of a renaissance for both Foden and his City side after a difficult season.

The 2-0 scoreline flattered Wydad a little with Jeremy Doku and Erling Haaland both missing one-v-ones but that is not to say it was a faultless performance from Pep Guardiola's side.

Against stronger opposition they could have been left rueing their lack of clinicality, Wydad's keeper El Mehdi Benabid made four saves.

The Moroccans also threatened to expose City's highline on a couple of occasions and if John Stones and Ruben Dias continue on the bench, City's backline could come under more scrutiny. Monday's opponents Al-Ain could be a side capable of putting the Cityzens under some scrutiny.

Juventus beat them 5-0 in their first fixture but Al-Ain did have five shots on target. This, combined with the fact City conceded 12 shots, two of which on target, against Wydad is why the 5/42.25 about Manchester City's keeper making 2+ saves appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Man City Goalkeeper to make 2+ saves SBK 5/4

Seattle Sounders v PSG

20:00 BST Monday

PSG's shock defeat against Botafogo makes the final round of games in Group B very interesting indeed.

After beating Atletico Madrid 4-0 in their opening game, the Parisians went off around 3/101.30 to beat the Brazilian side but the defeat leaves them in second spot with basement boys Seattle Sounders to play on Monday evening.

The logistics of qualification are pretty simple for Luis Enrique - a win guarantees them a spot in the next round. On paper, their next opponents look like the ideal team to play as Seattle are yet to pick up a point.

The Sounders have been a little unlucky though. They have netted in both their games and with an xG of 3.7 generated, the third most in the competition behind Atleti and Bayern Munich, they should have perhaps scored more. Granted, these numbers are skewed by the fact Seattle have played two games and the majority of that tally came after going two goals down against Botafogo. But still, positive signs.

Although it is extremely unlikely, qualification is not completely impossible for Brian Schmetzer's side either. The Sounders need to beat PSG by at least three goals and hope Atleti lose to Botafogo.

It essentially makes Monday's game a free hit for the Sounders.

This, alongside their underlying attacking stats, makes the industry best price of 11/82.38 for both teams to score with the Sportsbook worth a look.

Recommended Bet Back Both teams to score SBK 23/20

Atletico Madrid v Botafogo

20:00 BST Monday

The other half of Group B square off in California where Atletico Madrid play Botafogo and this one could get tasty.

Atleti are in third spot with three points heading into the final group game. Botafogo top the group with six points, three clear of second place and have a goal-difference four goals better than the Spaniards.

A draw confirms the Champions of South America spot in the knockout stages and a win guarantees them top spot. To usurp them, assuming PSG beat Seattle, Atleti need to win by a three goal margin. If PSG lose, a draw will see Atleti qualify in second spot.

So, this is must not lose for both sides and considering their disciplinary records, cards have to be the way in here.

Atleti have been the dirtiest side in the States this summer picking up seven yellows and a red card in their opening two fixtures. Botafogo are tied in fifth for disciplinary points with four yellow cards.

At 9/25.50 backing a red card in the match is the bet. It has already landed in one of Atleti's games at the Club World Cup and six of Botafogo's 26 games in all competitions.

Recommended Bet Back A red card in the match SBK 9/2

It would be rude not to tout both teams to get a red card at 90/191.00 as well, just in case.

As far as referee appointments go, Mexican Cesar Ramos is perfect.

He was the man in the middle for Boca Juniors vs Benfica which saw three red cards flashed and both these bets land. Cesar has also brandished 19 red cards in 41 appearances across his last two seasons.

Recommended Bet Back Both teams to have a red card SBK 90/1

Considering this, the player card market is worth a look where Rodrigo De Paul's is 7/24.50.

The midfielder has one card to his name in the competition taking him to 13 for club and country this campaign.

The Argentine international has also been carded in half of his last four appearances against the Brazilian national team, if you catch my drift...