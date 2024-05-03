The Daily Acca: A 13/1 treble featuring a Luton win

Bologna to cement their Champions League hopes

Luton to pile the pressure on Forest and Burnley

Bilbao to beat Getafe

Bologna sit fourth in Serie A and with Italy being awarded an extra Champions League place for next season, the likelihood is that the Red and Blues will be taking on Europe's elite in 2024/25.

Their six point advantage over Atalanta in sixth is tempered a bit by the fact that they have played a game more than their rivals, and they won't want to concede any more ground by slipping up tonight.

Torino aren't the easiest side to get an away victory at, but the hosts have now fired four blanks from their last five here, and the visitors have won four of their last five on the road - with the latest being a 1-3 success at fifth placed, Roma.

Everton have won their last three games, but they are safe from relegation now, and with Luton desperate for points, I think the Hatters are worth backing for the win tonight.

The hosts are still only a point behind Nottingham Forest, despite their poor form, but Burnley have also crept up behind them so it's now two from three as opposed to one from two to join Sheffield United in the Championship.

Rob Edwards' men did manage a win here in early April against Bournemouth, and while they were beaten 2-1 at Wolves last time, it was at least an improved performance.

Sean Dyche's side could well have one eye on their summer holidays now, and the extra desire of Luton could win the day.

Athletic Bilbao are currently fifth in La Liga, and with a six point gap to Atletico Madrid in fourth, they absolutely have to win tonight to have much of a chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

They are away at Getafe who are in 10th, and while they are a solid enough team, they don't really have too much to play for. Admittedly they have only lost three times at home this term, but it's worth noting that all three losses came from their eight 2024 fixtures.

The selection are much stronger at home than they are on the road, but they have still won five away games this term, and with a Champions League place still up for grabs, I have to make them the value play at odds-against.

