The Daily Acca: Saints to lead the way in this 7/1 treble

Sampdoria to keep their promotion dream alive

Serie A fixture to see both teams score

Saints to march into Wembley

Sampdoria's next step in their bid to be promoted back to Serie A after just one season in the second tier is an away Play-off qualifying fixture at Palermo.

Only one point separated these two teams during the regular campaign, with Palermo getting the better of it. It was Sampdoria who took four of the six points available in their two meetings though, and they also finished the season in better form.

The hosts won their final outing, but prior to that they had gone seven without a win - losing on three occasions. They haven't recorded a home league victory since the middle of February - taking just three points from the 18 available.

The selection have won three on the bounce ahead of this match, and since the start of March it's just one defeat from 11 - winning on seven occasions. Even on the road it's five wins and two draws from their last seven.

Fiorentina are looking to push Lazio for seventh place in Serie A, which could have some significance when it comes to European football next season. They currently trail the Rome based club by six points, but they do have this game in hand.

Napoli are in ninth - two points behind their opponents here, but they have already played a game more. Their title defence has been one of the poorest in recent memory, and even new manager, Francesco Calzona, has only managed to win three of his 14 matches in charge.

I am expecting goals at Stadio Artemio Franchi this evening, with both teams batting at a better than 50% success rate of BTTS this season.

The hosts are currently on a run of seven league matches at home to see this selection land, and six of Napoli's last seven on the road have followed suit.

Southampton and West Brom battle it out at St Mary's tonight, with the prize being a promotion shoot-out with Leeds at Wembley, and the safe money has to be on a Saints win.

Neither team finished the regular campaign in great form, as while they both won on the final day, both clubs had been beaten in their previous three.

The first leg at the Hawthorns was a 0-0 draw, with few chances, and also a bit similar to the other semi - I expect the home team's class to tell in the second leg.

Only the bottom four sides in the Championship won fewer away games than the Baggies, and Russell Martin's men won 15 of their 23 in front of their own fans. They also did the double over West Brom.

Recommended Bet Back Sampdoria & Southampton to Win, and BTTS in Fiorentina v Napoli SBK 7/1

