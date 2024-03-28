Good Friday Football Cheat Sheet: Find 14/1 anytime Leeds scorer and 30/1 EFL Acca

Tips for six matches across the EFL

Foxes fancied at Ashton Gate

14/1 15.00 goals scorer tip in Watford v Leeds

5/1 6.00 and 30/1 31.00 trebles to back on Good Friday

Claim your completely FREE Acca or Bet Builder here

Championship Tips and Predicitions

Mark O'Haire: "Leicester's recent wobbles (W1-D1-L3) have allowed Leeds to usurp them at the top of the Championship, though the Foxes' record against the lesser second-tier lights remains exceptionally strong. Enzo Marasca's men have returned W21-D1-L1 when facing sides outside of the top-10, including W10-D1-L0 when taking to the road.

"Nevertheless, Leicester have only scored more than three goals in three of those 23 tussles with 16 of those 21 triumphs arriving alongside Under 4.5 Goals. A repeat here can be backed at 10/11 and holds plenty of appeal considering Bristol City have already posted W1-D1-L8 against top-six opposition, failing to even score on six occasions.

"Matches involving the Robins have tended to be low-scoring affairs; City have seen only 2.29 goals per-game across their Championship dates thus far with just six breaking the Over 4.5 Goals barrier. The hosts have seen nine of their 14 second-tier showdowns feature fewer than three goals since Boxing Day, firing blanks of their own in seven of those matches."

Back Leicester and Under 4.5 Goals @ 10/11 Bet here

Jack Critchley: "Norwich have won their last six home league matches, with only Leeds (7) winning more home Championship games in 2024. The Canaries last had a longer winning league run at Carrow Road between September 2009 and January 2010 (11 in a row).

"Although Norwich were victorious away from home prior to the international break, it's been their imperious home form which has kept them in play-off contention this season. The hosts have won six on the bounce here by an aggregate score of 18-4. They will be licking their lips at the prospect of facing Plymouth, who are winless in four and who have netted just three times since February 14th.

"Ian Foster is under pressure and the Pilgrims diabolical home form is hindering his cause. They have been better on the road, taking points of Middlesbrough, Blackburn and Swansea lately, but this could be a step too far for these long-distance travellers."

Back Norwich and Over 2.5 goals @ 1/12.00 Bet here

Mark O'Haire: "Despite signs of potential progress under Eustace, Blackburn remain mired in the Championship relegation scrap, sitting only three points above the drop-zone. Rovers have won twice since the start of December (W2-D8-L10), managing only two clean sheets in 21 league dates. The hosts have also returned W4-D4-L10 against top-half team this term.

"Ipswich have picked up top honours in seven of their past eight encounters (W7-D0-L1), as well as securing W23-D5-L2 when facing-off against teams outside of the top-six - that includes W9-D4-L2 outside of Portman Road. The Blues have scored in every away day at sides outside the play-off positions, striking at least twice in nine of those 15 fixtures."

Back Ipswich @ 1.99 Bet here

NTT20: "Yet to score from 55 shots for English club and Welsh country, there is reason to think Rodon could soon break that duck. He goes up for set-pieces for Leeds and has had 17 shots for them in the Championship this season totalling an xG of 1.48 according to Fotmob. This skips up to 3.2 xG in his Championship career, but still no goals.

"Incredibly he's yet to hit the target with any of those 17 shots, but I just refuse to believe that there is some deficiency in Rodon's heading ability that prevents him from hitting the back of the net. It's an anomaly, surely, that will soon correct itself.

"And where better to do so than at Watford, who may have only conceded nine goals from set-pieces this season but have conceded 5.69 shots per 90 from these situations in the calendar year, comfortably the most in the league. This also equates to an xG per 90 conceded from set-pieces that is only worst by Blackburn."

Back Joe Rodon to score anytime @ 14/1 Bet here

EFL League 1 and 2 Tips

Andy Robson: "Peterborough come into this game in excellent form. Although they were beaten last weekend by top-of-the-table Portsmouth, they had picked up six successive victories before that loss. Indeed, their previous three matches were all won by more than a single goal, including a thumping home victory over Northampton. Seventh-placed Stevenage were also seen off 3-1.

"Carlisle are unlikely to prove as difficult a challenge as those previous games. After all, they have suffered 12 defeats in their last 14 matches. The exceptions were an away win against relegation-fighting Burton and a home draw with Stevenage last weekend.

"Defensively, Carlisle are conceding goals freely. They have conceded at least two in five of their last seven matches, which does not bode well given that they are visiting the most prolific team in the league."

Back the three-fold @ nearly 5/1 Bet now

Alan Dudman: "Doncaster Rovers are unbeaten across their four away Football League games against Crawley Town (W1 D3); they haven't faced any other side more than once away from home in the EFL without ever suffering defeat, and tapping into those three draws leads me to backing the stalemate.

"Crawley Town have lost just one of their 11 Football League games played on Good Friday (W3 D7) with each of their five home matches during that stint seeing them concede one or fewer goals (W1 D4), so are fast becoming draw specialists themselves.

"The hosts have lost just once in nine and are doing well in 7th, and after winning their first Football League game against Doncaster Rovers in August 2012, Town have since failed to beat Rovers in their last eight EFL meetings (D5 L3).

"Doncaster Rovers have won just one of their last 19 Football League games played on Good Friday (D4 L14), though that sole victory did come on the road in a 2-1 success over Blackpool in 2018."

Back the draw @ 5/2 Bet here