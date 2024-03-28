Good Friday Championship Tips: Best bets from the 3pm Fixtures

Canaries to inflict further misery on the Pilgrims

Bluebirds to narrowly prevail

Relegation-threatened pair to share the spoils

Norwich vs Plymouth Another highly entertaining affair at Carrow Road Opta Stat: "Norwich have won their last six home league matches, with only Leeds (7) winning more home Championship games in 2024. The Canaries last had a longer winning league run at Carrow Road between September 2009 and January 2010 (11 in a row)" Although Norwich were victorious away from home prior to the international break, it's been their imperious home form which has kept them in play-off contention this season. The hosts have won six on the bounce here by an aggregate score of 18-4. They will be licking their lips at the prospect of facing Plymouth, who are winless in four and who have netted just three times since February 14th. Ian Foster is under pressure and the Pilgrims diabolical home form is hindering his cause. They have been better on the road, taking points of Middlesbrough, Blackburn and Swansea lately, but this could be a step too far for these long-distance travellers. Betfair Bet: Back Norwich Win and Over 2.5 Goals at 1/1 2.00



Huddersfield vs Coventry Desperate Terriers to attack the Sky Blues Opta Stat: "Coventry have won just three of their last 17 league matches on Good Friday (D6 L8), although have won two of their last four (D1 L1)" Huddersfield are desperate for points. The Terriers form has taken a bit of nosedive in recent weeks and their failure to take more than a single point against rock-bottom Rotherham last time out is hugely concerning. Nevertheless, at the John Smiths, they have been creating chances and although they couldn't match WBA's finishing, they did produce plenty of efforts throughout the 90 minutes. They've found the net in each of their last 11 at this ground and there is no reason to suggest that the pattern won't continue on Friday. Coventry have been in FA Cup action and have booked themselves a place in the semi-final of the competition. They've scored seven times across their last two matches and haven't drawn a blank on the road since late October. With just one clean sheet in their last seven away games, they are far from watertight. Betfair Bet: Back Over 2.5 Goals at 20/23 1.87 English Football League - Championship - Both Teams to Score Powered by

Preston vs Rotherham Millers' abysmal away form set to continue Opta Stat: "Rotherham United have won only one of their last 18 away league games played on Good Friday (D5 L12), a 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon in April 2012" Preston enter this contest just five shy of the play-offs and although Ryan Lowe's side are firm outsiders to finish in the top six, they'll be looking to give their fans some hope across the final few weeks of the season. The Lilywhites have won five of their last eight matches and although they're winless in their last three here, they will be expecting to take all three points from this encounter. Rotherham are 19 points off safety and are already planning for life in the third tier. The Millers did pick up a point last time out, yet they were under the cosh for the majority of that contest. Having conceded 19 goals across their last five away games, this could be another long 90 minutes on the road. Betfair Bet: Back Preston to Win and Over 1.5 Goals at 5/6 1.84



Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea Low-scoring encounter in South Yorkshire Opta Stat: "Swansea won on their last league visit to Sheffield Wednesday in April 2021 - they've never won consecutive visits to Wednesday in their league history" Sheffield Wednesday have suffered back-to-back defeats against Leeds and Ipswich and Danny Rohl's side must put those results firmly behind them this weekend. This is a far easier assignment for the Owls and they have been relatively strong on their own patch since the German arrived at Hillsborough. They've kept clean sheets against Birmingham, Plymouth and Watford and they will be looking to keep things tight once again. Swansea could still be on a high from their victory in the South Wales derby and they've only lost one of their last five overall. Their recent matches on the road have been relatively tight with many decided by a single goal margin. They might just fall on the wrong side of this one. Betfair Bet: Back Sheffield Wednesday or Draw Double Chance and Under 3.5 Goals at 3/4



Cardiff vs Sunderland Bluebirds to bounce back Opta Stat: "Sunderland haven't lost any of their last 15 league matches on Good Friday (W9 D6) since a 1-0 loss to Ipswich Town in 1969" Sunderland were worryingly passive in their last match against QPR producing an xG of just 0.55. They've netted just four times in their last seven matches and are clearly lacking ideas in the final third. Against a fairly sturdy Cardiff defence, the Black Cats could find it tough. The Bluebirds lost to Swansea last time out, but they are a different beast at the Cardiff City Stadium. They've conceded just twice across their last four home matches and are undefeated since the beginning of February. They won't make it easy for the out-of-form visitors. Betfair Bet: Back Cardiff Draw No Bet at 3/4



Hull vs Stoke BTTS at the MKM Opta Stat: "Stoke City have won their last two away league games against Hull, scoring five goals without reply across these wins. They've never won three in a row at the Tigers" Stoke looked to be improving and slowly edging their way to safety, however, their 3-0 hammering against Norwich prior to the international break has sent them back to square one. The Potters have a decent squad and should have enough to survive, but they need to tighten up and put their last performance firmly behind them. Steven Schumacher's side have looked better going forward on the road recently and could easily find the back of the net here. Hull have had 20 days to prepare for this tie with the Tigers hoping to continue their unbeaten run on Friday. They haven't been defeated in their last seven, yet they've drawn the last four with BTTS landing in three of those. Liam Rosenior's men have managed just a single clean sheet in eight and that sequence could easily continue here. Betfair Bet: Back BTTS in Hull vs Stoke at 20/23 1.87



Southampton vs Middlesbrough Yet another highly watchable contest at St. Marys Opta Stat: "Southampton's Adam Armstrong has been involved in 29 goals in the Championship this season (18 goals, 11 assists), the most of any player. The last Saints player with more league goals in a season was Danny Ings in 2019-20 (22)" Southampton will have benefitted from their 20 day break with the Saints having endured an inconsistent and defensively haphazard period. Russell Martin's side have conceded 2+ goals in six of their last seven outings and have looked vulnerable at the back. Nevertheless, with the likes of Adam Armstrong and Che Adams in their side, they have plenty of firepower and will create plenty of chances here. Middlesbrough have turned their form around and remain just about in play-off contention. Boro's defensive displays have improved lately, but they will need to be at their very best to prevent the hosts from getting on the scoresheet here. Betfair Bet: Back Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS at 8/11 1.73



QPR vs Birmingham Points shared in West London Opta Stat: "Four of Birmingham's last five away league games played on Good Friday have ended as a draw (W1), with the other a 4-0 win at Crystal Palace in 2013" Birmingham re-appointed Gary Rowett until the end of the season with the Blues hoping their former boss can tighten things up and prevent their slide towards the bottom three. The Blues have been in poor form and have failed to score in each of their last three. QPR are still in the mix at the bottom of the table and although Marti Cifuentes has improved their performances, they need to find a little more consistency. They were excellent against Sunderland, yet they couldn't find a way through. They've won just two of their last nine here and may have to settle for yet another point. Betfair Bet: Back Draw in QPR vs Birmingham at 12/5 3.40



