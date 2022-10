Liverpool a lay at Rangers

Spurs to grind out win over Frankfurt

Barca and Inter to keep it tight

Napoli to march on

And more tips

Rangers 8.88/1 v Liverpool 1.392/5, the Draw 5.85/1

20:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Dave Tindall says: "Liverpool's problems have been exposed most away from home. The Reds have managed just two points out of 12 on the road in the Premier League while they were thrashed 4-1 at Napoli and it should have been more.

Thankfully for Jurgen Klopp, they've at least been decent enough at home in this competition, beating Ajax 2-1 and Rangers 2-0. Another win here will put them in great position to qualify but can Liverpool be trusted on the road right now?

"In addition, they have injury problems. Luis Diaz is out until after the World Cup while Trent Alexander-Arnold also limped off at the Emirates. Plenty will want to take Liverpool on while they're in this form and the price is there to do so."

Tottenham 1.558/15 v Eintracht Frankfurt 6.86/1, the Draw 4.77/2

20:00

Live on BT Sport 3

Paul Higham says: "Antonio Conte will expect a win here but it's not been easy so far in the competition having drawn blanks in their last two outings - and he's by no means a specialist in the Champions League. He's got the second-worst win percentage of the 18 Italian managers to have taken charge of 10 games or more in the competition.

"Spurs have nine wins in 11 home group stage games in this competition though, and although it's likely to be a grind they'll back themselves to grab a valuable three points.

"Eintracht Frankfurt have actually won on their last two trips to England, both in London against Arsenal and West Ham - but they suffered their first away defeat of the season on Saturday with a bad 3-0 reverse at Bochum.

"Oliver Glasner's Europa League Champions are unbeaten in their last six European away days and will be a dangerous counter-attacking opponent for Spurs, if they can find their shooting boots."

Barcelona 1.45 v Inter 7.6; The Draw 5.1

20:00

Live on BT Sport 4

Dan Fitch says: "The price looks a little short for Barca. They were beaten 1-0 at Inter last week and their last two victories in La Liga, against modest opposition Mallorca and Celta Vigo, have only seen them win those games 1-0.

"Inter winning their last two games casts further doubt on these set of odds, though it should be said that aside from against Barcelona, Simone Inzaghi's side have generally lost when they've faced decent teams this season.

"Perhaps in this case it makes sense to ignore the result. Under 2.5 goals is [2.48], despite landing in four of Barcelona's last five games and in both of Inter's last two Champions League outings."

Napoli 1.64 v Ajax 5.5; The Draw 4.7

Wednesday 12 October, 17:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Dan Fitch says: "The Serie A leaders beat the Dutch champions 6-1 in the reverse fixture. It was the biggest ever home defeat for Ajax in European competition and all the more impressive for the fact that it was the hosts who actually took the lead, before Napoli demolished them.

"Over the weekend Napoli's form continued with a 4-1 win at Cremonese. They are now unbeaten in 12 games across all competitions (W10 D2), winning all of their last eight. Napoli lead Serie A by two points and have a three point lead at the top of Group A, having beaten Liverpool and Rangers, along with Ajax."