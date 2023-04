Sane and Haaland backed to strike

Stats point to a pen in Inter v Benfica

Bayern 2.8415/8 v Man City 5.04/1, the Draw 4.03/1

20:00

Live on BT Sport 1

Tom Victor says: "While Bayern will be pushing for a win at the Allianz Arena, there is also a risk they push too hard and consign themselves to their heaviest ever European knockout defeat.

"That record stands at the 5-0 reverse suffered against Real Madrid in 2013-14, when Guardiola was Bayern's manager.

"That was just one of two occasions on which Bayern have lost both legs of a Champions League knockout game. The other instance was also against Real Madrid, in 2016-17, when a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Madrid side won 2-1 in Munich and 4-2 after extra-time at the Bernabeu.

"If the hosts are to get anything from the game, they may need Sané to be at his best against his former club.

"The German winger has 17 goal involvements in the Champions League since the start of last season, more than any other Bayern player, and he also scored two European knockout goals during his time under Guardiola at City."

Bayern to win or draw, Sané goal or assist & Haaland goal @ 6.88

Opta Stat: "Since the start of last season, Leroy Sane has more combined goals (10) and assists (7) in the UEFA Champions League than any other Bayern Munich player (17). Indeed, despite his side failing to score, Sane was directly involved in eight of Bayern's 12 shots in the first leg at the Etihad (five shots and three chances created). Four of his five shots also hit the target.

"Erling Haaland, meanwhile, has scored 11 UEFA Champions League goals for Man City this season, just one behind the season record for a Premier League player in the competition (Ruud can Nistelrooy, 12 in 2002-03 for Man Utd)."

Back Sane 2+ shots on target, Sane to score or assist & Haaland to score @ 11/1

Inter 2.166/5 v Benfica 3.711/4, the Draw 3.65

20:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Jamie Pacheco says: "The Opta stat that Benfica are unbeaten in their last six away matches in the Champions League and the theory they must surely improve on last week's performance probably makes a lay of Inter the best choice in the match odds...

"Joao Mario who has 17 league goals to go with six in nine matches in this competition, plus a decent record when it comes to assists, as well.

"He let us down last week in the 'to score or assist' market where he had a relatively quiet match. But at a bigger price of 9/5 this time, he deserves a chance to redeem himself."

Back Joao Mario to score or assist (9/5) + Benfica Double Chance @ 3.62

Opta Stat: "Since the beginning of the 2016-17 campaign, only Paris Saint-Germain (17) have given away more penalties in the UEFA Champions League than Benfica (13), giving away their third penalty of this campaign in the first leg.

"However, Benficahave netted five penalties in this season's competition alone."

Back a penalty to be awarded @ 17/10

Blackburn 2.588/5 v Coventry 2.982/1, the Draw 3.412/5

19:45

Jack Critchley says: "This is a huge match in the race for the top six. Blackburn are clinging onto the final play-off spot and there are several sides, including Coventry, breathing down their necks.

Rovers have embarked upon a four-match winless streak and have failed to find the net in three of those games. That statistic doesn't bode well for this encounter with the division's fourth best away defence.

Coventry have conceded less than a goal a game on their travels and they've kept five clean sheets in five of their last seven away trips. At the other end of the field, they've scored seven in their last three on the road, albeit against lesser opposition.