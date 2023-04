Sky Blues to edge out play-off rivals

Terriers to struggle at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland 1.715/7 v Huddersfield 5.95/1; The Draw 4.03/1

Tuesday 19:45

A few weeks ago, it appeared as though Sunderland's hopes of reaching the top six were over. A run of four defeats in five had pretty much extinguished any optimism amongst Black Cats fans, however, they've completely turned things around and head into this fixture just two points shy of the top six.

Loanee Amad Diallo has been sensational this season and with the Black Cats having netted six times across their last two home matches, supporters will be expecting to witness yet another swashbuckling performance.

The Wearsiders have fired in 47 shots across their last three matches and they will surely find a way past relegation-threatened Huddersfield on Tuesday night.

Huddersfield were incredibly poor against Swansea with some supporters starting to worry that the Terriers have reverted to type. Having squandered a two goal lead against Blackburn and having barely laid a glove on the Swans, they are unlikely to derail the hosts' play-off charge.

Back Sunderland to Win and Over 1.5 Goals @ 2.0

Battling Blackpool to bag against the Baggies

Blackpool 4.1 v West Brom 2.0421/20; The Draw 3.711/4

Tuesday 19:45

Blackpool gave their chances of survival a significant boost at the weekend as they edged past Wigan. Caretaker manager Stephen Dobbie opted for an attacking XI with the returning Keshi Anderson making a significant difference going forward.

The Seasiders desperately require points and they need to make yet another quick start here. They do tend to score at home and have found the back of the net in five of their last six matches at Bloomfield Road. If Dobbie opts for a similar line-up, they stand every chance of continuing that scoring sequence.

West Brom picked up their first away win since mid-January and put themselves back into the play-off picture. WBA struggle to keep clean sheets on the road having conceded in each of their last eight, however, they will get chances in this contest and even without Daryl Dike, they are unlikely to draw a blank.

Back Both Teams to Score @ 1.88

Latics to go down fighting

Stoke 1.594/7 v Wigan 7.06/1; The Draw 4.216/5

Tuesday 19:45

Stoke slipped to a second consecutive home defeat at the weekend, however, Alex Neil's side will be expected to bounce back against League One-bound Wigan. The Potters have taken the lead in three of their last four matches, yet they have picked up maximum points in just one of those contests.

Wigan's defeat to Blackpool has pretty much confirmed their relegation. The Latics struggle to create clearcut chances and their lack of firepower has seriously hurt them. The players will continue to battle for Shaun Maloney, yet they've failed to score in four of their last five away matches.

Back Stoke to Win and Under 3.5 Goals @ Evs

Buoyant Blades to go back-to-back

Sheffield United 1.558/15 v Bristol City 7.413/2; The Draw 4.3100/30

Tuesday 19:45

Sheffield United players may be starting to think about their upcoming FA Cup tie with Manchester City, however, they are now extremely close to securing their return to the Premier League. With Tommy Doyle unable to play at the weekend, he is likely to be deployed on Tuesday night and he makes a significant difference to the balance of the squad.

Bristol City can relax. Nigel Pearson's side are safe and can already begin planning for next season. The Robins have failed to score in five of their last six away games and their lack of motivation may see them coast through this contest.

Back Sheffield United to Win and Under 3.5 Goals 11/10

Lions to edge a tight 90 mins

Millwall 1.814/5 v Birmingham 5.69/2; The Draw 3.613/5

Tuesday 20:00

Millwall ended a barren run with a 2-0 victory over fellow play-off chasers Preston and with three of their four remaining fixtures against bottom nine sides, fans will be expecting Gary Rowett to steer his side into the top six.

Nevertheless, the Lions have failed to find the net in four of their last five matches, however, their are exceptional at the back and the return of midfielder Billy Mitchell has made them even tougher to break down.

Birmingham have very little to play for, however, they are extremely well-coached under John Eustace and they won't make this easy for the hosts.

Back Millwall or Draw Double Chance and Under 2.5 Goals @ 5/6

Promoted Clarets to get back on track

Rotherham 6.05/1 v Burnley 1.75/7; The Draw 3.953/1

Tuesday 19:45

Rotherham are far from secure and although they have a game in hand on the majority of the sides around them, they cannot take their foot off the gas just yet. Matt Taylor has averaged just 0.97 points per game since taking charge, yet at the New York Stadium, the Millers have taken points off a number of top half sides.

Taylor's tinkering has frustrated some fans and the hosts have tended to lose back-to-back games under the Chorley-born coach.

Burnley could only pick up a point against Reading last weekend, however, they simply came up against a caretaker manager who successfully set up his side to avoid defeat. They should have enough talent to avoid a similarly frustrating 90 minutes here.

Back Burnley Win @ 1.7

Rovers' to stretch their winless streak

Blackburn 2.568/5 v Coventry 3.052/1; The Draw 3.39/4

Wednesday 19:45

This is a huge match in the race for the top six. Blackburn are clinging onto the final play-off spot and there are several sides, including Coventry, breathing down their necks.

Rovers have embarked upon a four-match winless streak and have failed to find the net in three of those games. That statistic doesn't bode well for this encounter with the division's fourth best away defence.

Coventry have conceded less than a goal a game on their travels and they've kept five clean sheets in five of their last seven away trips. At the other end of the field, they've scored seven in their last three on the road, albeit against lesser opposition.

Back Coventry Draw No Bet @ 11/10

Canaries to take advantage of QPR's hospitality

QPR 3.55/2 v Norwich 2.265/4; The Draw 3.55/2

Wednesday 19:45

QPR failed to build upon their 2-2 draw with West Brom as they collapsed at home to Coventry. Gareth Ainsworth's side are in real danger and performances need to drastically improve. Sadly, Ainsworth's relentless positivity appears to be wearing a little thin and the fan reaction to removal of Ilias Chair at the weekend was overwhelmingly negative.

Norwich are still far too inconsistent under David Wagner and although Middlesbrough were flattered by Friday's result, the Canaries cannot afford too many repeat performances. Nevertheless, they possess a decent amount of firepower and should be able to find a way past the second worst home defence in the division.

Back Over 1.5 Norwich Goals @ 5/4

Evening entertainment at the Riverside

Middlesbrough 1.511/2 v Hull 7.26/1; The Draw 4.84/1

Wednesday 19:45

Middlesbrough were ruthless on Friday night and continued to delight the natives with their swashbuckling home performances. Since the resumpton of the Championship season, they've won nine of 11 matches here with only three of those matches featuring fewer than three goals.

Hull are incredibly hard to beat and they were extremely disclipined against Blackburn at the weekend. Nevertheless, the Humberside outfit can be drawn into high-scoring games as they proved at the Stadium of Light on Good Friday and have every chance of getting on the scoresheet in Teesside.

Back Both Teams to Score @ 1.91

Another Wilder win on Wednesday night

Watford 2.021/1 v Cardiff 4.47/2; The Draw 3.55/2

Wednesday 19:45

Watford picked up a much-needed victory under Chris Wilder on Saturday and with Joao Pedro seemingly returning to peak form, they should be able to follow it up. I don't particularly rate Watford, yet they have been strong at Vicarage Road and have only lost five times here all season. They've also conceded just 20 goals in front of their own fans and should be able to take care of relegation-threatened Cardiff.

Sabri Lamouchi's honeymoon period is over and the Bluebirds have lost four of their last six. They've conceded 2+ in three of their last four away games and their defensive resolve appears to be a thing of the past.

Back Watford to Win @ 2.02

In-form Swans to see off injury-hit PNE

Swansea 2.265/4 v Preston 3.613/5; The Draw 3.55/2

Wednesday 19:45

Swansea are ending the season strongly and although they appear unlikely to gatecrash the play-offs, it is still mathematically possible. The hosts have stopped conceding goals and have kept three consecutive clean sheets in front of their own fans. Prior to this run, they'd managed just four home shutouts all season and had struggled to defend set-piece situations.

Preston's play-off hopes took a blow last weekend as they were defeated by Millwall. Ryan Lowe's side have been brilliant in recent weeks, however, they still have a number of players sidelined. They've been excellent on the road, although their four away victories of 2023 have come against QPR, Rotherham, Birmingham and Stoke. This is tougher.

Swansea to Win or Draw Double Chance and Under 2.5 Goals 11/10

Hatters to sneak past resistant Royals

Reading 5.24/1 v Luton 1.824/5; The Draw 3.613/5

Wednesday 20:00

Reading snatched an unlikely point against Burnley at the weekend in Noel Hunt's first game in charge and they face yet another tough test at the Madjeski. The Royals have been excellent at home this season, however, after such an energy-sapping fixture at the weekend, they may not have enough left in the tank to keep the in-form visitors off the scoresheet for 90 minutes.

Luton continue to impress and they swept aside Rotherham at the weekend. They possess the best away defence in the division and have conceded just twice since February 28th. Rob Edward's side have collected maximum points this season when visiting sides in the bottom eight.