Chelsea v Real Madrid Boost Benzema's bonce again The Opta Stat: "Each of Karim Benzema's last 11 UEFA Champions League goals have come against English teams, while his last 14 of all been in the knockout stages of the competition. Benzema has 14 goals ans two assists for Real Madrid in his last nine appearances in the knockout stages. He also scored two headers at Stamford Bridge last season, and no player has more than him in the competition since the start of last season (3)." The Betfair Bet: Back Karim Benzema to score a header at a boosted 12/1



Napoli v AC Milan Napoli's just rewards The Opta Stat: "Despite losing the first leg, Napoli had more possession, a higher xG tally, and the most shots, shots on target and corners in each half. Indeed, Napoli are unbeaten in their last 12 home UEFA Champions League matches (W9 D3) since a 4-2 defeat to Man City in November 2017." The Betfair Bet: Back Napoli to win, most shots on target in each half & most corners in each half @ 13/2



Bayern Munich v Manchester City Sane fights back agains old employers The Opta Stat: "Since the start of last season, Leroy Sane has more combined goals (10) and assists (7) in the UEFA Champions League than any other Bayern Munich player (17). Indeed, despite his side failing to score, Sane was directly involved in eight of Bayern's 12 shots in the first leg at the Etihad (five shots and three chances created). Four of his five shots also hit the target. Erling Haaland, meanwhile, has scored 11 UEFA Champions League goals for Man City this season, just one behind the season record for a Premier League player in the competition (Ruud can Nistelrooy, 12 in 2002-03 for Man Utd). The Betfair Bet: Back Sane 2+ shots on target, Sane to score or assist & Haaland to score @ 11/1