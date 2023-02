RB Leipzig 4.67/2 v Man City 1.875/6, the Draw 4.03/1

20:00

Live on BT Sport 1

Dave Tindall says: "Manchester City, despite having never won this tournament, are very clear favourites to lift the trophy at 3.1. Bayern Munich at 4.8 are the only other team anywhere near them.

"Therefore, it's no surprise they're odds on to take a first-leg lead. Man City trade at 1.86 to win Wednesday's clash in Germany while Leipzig are 4.6. The Draw is 4.0.

"My feeling is that Leipzig are being somewhat dismissed here. Their form - one defeat in 20 games - is excellent and one relevant guide to the outcome here is their 1-1 home draw with Bayern Munich just over a month ago. They can clearly hold their own against the elite."

Inter 1.814/5 v Porto 5.59/2, the Draw 3.711/4

20:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Paul Higham says: "Inter are miles behind Napoli in Serie A but they'll hope to put one foot into the last eight of the Champions League for the first time in 12 years in the first leg of their tie against Porto.

"They've won 11 of their last 12 games at the San Siro so the 3/4 price on a home win isn't the worst price in the world, given Simone Inzaghi was also able to use his squad for the 3-1 win over Udinese at the weekend.

"Inter lost to Bayern here in the group stage but also beat Barcelona and battered Plzen and have scored in 15 of their 17 home games this season so will fancy at least taking some sort of lead over to Portugal."

England 1.192/11 v Belgium 21.020/1, the Draw 8.07/1

20:00

Kevin Hatchard says: "England boss Sarina Wiegman has been experimenting in this competition, and while she used Rachel Daly as a left-back throughout the Euros, the player was regularly playing as a striker at club level.

"Daly spearheaded the England attack against Italy, and scored a match-winning brace. Skipper Leah Williamson was on the bench, Ellie Roebuck played in goal instead of Mary Earps, and there were starts for Laura Coombs, Katie Robinson and Maya Le Tissier.

"Belgium have won both of their games 2-1, with the excellent Tessa Wullaert in both matches so far. Belgium lost 3-0 to England in a pre-Euros friendly, and in the World Cup qualifiers they were dumped out by Portugal after finishing second in their qualifying group behind Norway.

"I fancy England to win this and maintain their 100% record, but don't be surprised if Wiegman's experimentation leads to a few gaps at the back."